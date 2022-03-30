ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin-based Dominican artist Jesus Cruz Artiles paints a mural depicting Will Smith’s Oscars slap

By Shirley Gómez
 5 hours ago

Dominican artist Jesus Cruz Artiles , better known as EME Freethinker , used his talent to create an incredible mural on the street in Berlin, Germany depicting Will Smith assaulting Chriss Rock . The artist painted the infamous slap as an expectation vs. reality meme, writing: “My fantastic social media life” over Rock and “Real life” over Smith.

The mural rapidly caught the attention of the locals and German new stations, while on social media, EME Freethinker received multiple comments praising him. “Wow! That was fast! Great work! Again!” a follower wrote, while another said, “Legit thought it’s edited for a second, that’s quick. Much respect for you man!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdYFA_0eu9yZa200 GettyImages
Will Smith graffiti of Dominican artist Jesus Cruz Artiles aka EME Freethinker adorns the street in Berlin, Germany on March 30, 2022. Artist Artile’s latest graffiti depicts the event when famous actor Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock on the stage

“Sorry…I can’t resist. How’re you doing in Real life?” the artist wrote on his Instagram account, sharing photos of his creation.

Cruz Artiles’ mural comes after Rock made a joke about Jada-Pinkett Smith ’s look during the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27. The award-winning actor reacted violently —although, at first, he seemed to find it funny.

While many people applaud Smith’s action for defending his wife, Rock’s fans are flooding his Instagram with comments asking how he is feeling, praising him for keeping it cool, and questioning why he refused to press charges against Will .

RELATED:

Will Smith’s mom reacts to Oscars slap: ‘First time I’ve ever seen him go off’

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence following her husband’s infamous Oscars slap

John Travolta adopted the puppy Jamie Lee Curtis presented at the Oscars

After the incident, the LAPD released a statement revealing that Rock declined to file a police report against Will Smith. “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the department told CNN . “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
