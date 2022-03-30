ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Adidas unveil Al Rihla ball for 2022 World Cup

By Tom Gott
90min
90min
 5 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

FIFA & adidas have revealed the Al Rihla ball for the 2022 World...

www.90min.com

Related
Daily Mail

The World 'Cut'! Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Italy's conquerors North Macedonia, it's Salah vs Mane again as Egypt and Senegal do battle, USA are on the brink and Australia still have plenty of work to do as teams face the chop tonight

A dramatic few days in the battle for World Cup qualification lies ahead, with 29 of 32 spots for the tournament in Qatar this winter set to be determined by Friday. The qualification process - which is split between six confederations - has been ongoing since the summer of 2019 but its now reaching a crescendo with the majority of nations finishing their campaigns this week.
WORLD
The Independent

Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream: How to watch World Cup play-off final online and on TV tonight

Portugal and North Macedonia meet to decide which nation will claim a place at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.Qualification for Qatar 2022 is just one win away for either side after progressing through the semi-finals of the European play-offs.For North Macedonia, an improbable victory over Italy in Palermo continued a fairytale 12 months that also saw Blagoja Milevski’s side make a first major tournament appearance at Euro 2020.Standing in the way of yet more history for the former Yugoslavian state are Portugal, who beat Turkey 3-1 and will be confident of avoiding a slip-up against a country 59 places below...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa World Cup#Crt#Speedshell
The Independent

Portugal take nothing for granted as Cristiano Ronaldo aims for one last World Cup

“Finals are very difficult,” shrugged Fernando Santos, prodded with the still-being-absorbed shock of North Macedonia, rather than Italy, making it to face Portugal in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifying play-off final. “They are there to be won, and there’s nothing else to discuss.” If those words fell from other lips they’d be cliché but the long-serving Portugal coach has earned his cautious demeanour, and he is wise to sense the mood of his countrymen – and not just because they flirted with sporting disaster in the second half of Thursday’s victory over Turkey in Porto, which ended up being way more...
SOCCER
The Independent

Inside the Qatar control room watching over the World Cup

A map of the world flashes cyber threat warnings. Into view across the big-screen-covered wall comes live video from World Cup stadiums. Then there's the incident alarm panels for all eight venues in Qatar.This command center for the World Cup is all quiet and calm. By November, however, it will be at the heart of operations for the most high-profile sporting event to be staged in the Middle East.This is a first look inside one of the key locations overseeing security and logistics.As a screen with the map of Qatar shows starkly, the World Cup is being staged in...
FIFA
Narcity

Canada Just Qualified For The World Cup & The Reactions Are Electrifying (VIDEOS)

It's official — Canada is going to the World Cup! Perhaps one of the biggest moments in Canadian sports history happened on March 27 and the reactions from players, fans and coaches are absolutely incredible. Canada's national soccer team defeated Jamaica on Sunday, which means that Canada qualifies for...
FIFA
BBC

World Cup 2022: Ghana head to Qatar after draw with Nigeria

Ghana became the first African nation to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after forcing their arch-rivals Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in Abuja, to qualify on the away goals rule. However, there were ugly scenes at full-time as angry Super Eagles fans peppered Ghana's players and staff with water bottles thrown from the stands as they left the pitch.
FIFA
BBC

World Cup 2022: Mane helps Senegal beat Egypt and qualify for Qatar after penalty shootout

Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty in a shootout to send Senegal to the 2022 World Cup after Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah missed his spot-kick for Egypt. In a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations final, Senegal were left jubilant at the final whistle after winning on penalties, with Egypt's players disconsolate and Salah - one of the world's best players - left contemplating his absence from November's tournament in Qatar.
FIFA
