ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Victor Orta confirms Raphinha does not have release clause if Leeds avoid relegation

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min
90min
 3 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has confirmed that Raphinha does not have a release clause in his contract in case of Premier League...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphinha
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings are set to return to England's starting XI to face Ivory Coast, Declan Rice could be captain, and Harry Kane rested... with boss Gareth Southgate expected to make wholesale changes 'to keep all of the squad involved'

Gareth Southgate is expected to make wholesale changes as England take on Ivory Coast in a friendly at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions sealed a 2-1 victory over Switzerland as Luke Shaw and Harry Kane both got on the scoresheet on Saturday -despite trailing 1-0 early on at Wembley Stadium.
SOCCER
The US Sun

Leeds star Raphinha’s tiny release clause if club are relegated from Prem revealed as Barcelona eye player-swap transfer

BARCELONA are eyeing a potential cash-plus-player swap deal for Leeds' Raphinha, according to reports. The Catalan giants are long-term admirers of the Brazilian, who is currently having a second successful season in England. Despite Leeds hovering above the relegation zone with eight games left to go, Raphinha has chipped in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Leeds United#The Premier League#Brazilian#Bayern Munich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
90min

90min

68
Followers
1K+
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy