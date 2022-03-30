ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NJ

Victim in fatal Chatham Township crash identified as local man

By Liam Quinn, Morristown Daily Record
 3 hours ago
The victim of the fatal crash Monday in Chatham Township has been identified by authorities.

Michael Pacchia Jr., 52, of Chatham Township, was killed when his vehicle was struck by a driver traveling west on Watchung Avenue, which becomes Shunkpike Road on the other side of the intersection, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

No one else was injured as a result of the crash, according to the prosecutor's office.

Shunpike Road and Watchung Avenue in the area of Lafayette Avenue were closed because of the crash investigation, but were reopened by the late afternoon, police said.

Visitation hours for Pacchia will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bradley & Son Funeral Home in Chatham. The funeral will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Chatham on Saturday at 11 a.m, according to the funeral home's website.

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday, the prosecutor's office said.

