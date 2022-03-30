Gaston Christian senior awarded with Morehead-Cain scholarship

A Gaston Christian School senior will attend UNC-Chapel Hill for free after being the first student in the history of the school to receive the prestigious Morehead-Cain Scholarship.

Chloe Pearson comes from a legacy of Chapel Hill alumni. Both of her parents attended the university and currently, all three of her sisters are Chapel Hill students.

“My parents definitely influenced me, I always knew that I would apply to Chapel Hill,” Pearson said.

Pearson will leave behind a legacy at Gaston Christian upon being the first student to obtain the distinguished scholarship.

“This school has given me so much over the past 10 years. Earning this scholarship is something I can give back to the school that invested so much in me,” said Pearson.

Pearson was accepted to other prominent universities such as Georgetown University, Wake Forest University and the University of Georgia. She decided to attend Chapel Hill because its health policy program is among the top five in the nation.

“At first, I was unsure whether or not I was going to accept the scholarship. In March, the school had a “Discovery Weekend” where I got to meet my class and hear from various scholarship alumni,” Pearson said.

“I thought, ‘I did not get into the best colleges in the world but nothing will compare to the experiences and people I will meet through this scholarship,'” she added.

Morehead-Cain scholars must fit four key criteria: leadership, character, scholarship and physical vigor.

Upon being selected, the scholarship funds tuition, housing, meals, student fees, books and supplies, as well as study abroad and summer enrichment opportunities throughout the student's four years.

During the summer, Pearson will head to northern Maine with some of her fellow class of 2026 Morehead-Cain scholars and members of the Outward Bound program, a federally funded educational program.

Pearson will participate in a nearly month-long excursion of backpacking and canoeing.

“I am excited to meet a wide range of people not connected with Chapel Hill, but to also get to know people from my class a bit better,” Pearson said.

Pearson plans to major in hospital administration and health policy. Her goal is to become a hospital administrator.

Pearson says that she would not have made it without the support and guidance of her parents, Joe and Tracee Pearson.

“It is satisfying and rewarding that all the work I did paid off. That it was not all for nothing,” said Pearson.

