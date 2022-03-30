ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Live updates: Some Mississippi shelters open ahead of severe weather threat

By Lici Beveridge and Laurel Thrailkill, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 hours ago

This story will be updated throughout the day. Check back periodically for the latest severe weather information.

Noon: Jackson prepares for severe weather, sandbags available

Jackson city and public works officials will continue to monitor Wednesday's approaching storms. Work crews are on standby to provide necessary response efforts if needed.

Residents may pick up sandbags until 4 p.m. at the maintenance supply building, 4225-B Michael Avalon St. Jackson residents who need further assistance may call 601-960-2395 or 601-960-1750.

11 a.m. Mississippi under wind warning until 7 p.m.

Mississippi will remain  under a high wind warning through 7 p.m. Wednesday with south winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts of 55 to 60 mph expected ahead of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson.

Winds may blow down trees and power lines and cause widespread power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for large vehicles.

About 1,625 customers were without power as of 10:35 a.m. as schools across the state continue to announce closures .

Mississippi schools: Some close, shift to virtual ahead of Wednesday's severe weather

10 a.m.: More power outages reported in Mississippi

Another 575 customers are reporting power outages in Mississippi as a line of severe storms makes its way toward the state, poweroutage.us reports, leaving nearly 1,600 customers without power.

MEMA officials reported anyone who needs tarps or other resources following today's severe weather should contact their local emergency management or emergency operations center.

Click here to find a list of emergency management agencies by county.

8 a.m.: Severe weather including 80 mph winds and tornadoes possible

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency officials said the entire state is at risk of severe weather with damaging winds of up to 80 mph and the potential for tornadoes.

The storm system is expected to pass through the state beginning Wednesday afternoon, with the potential for severe weather being the greatest between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the western part of the state, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in central Mississippi and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in southeast Mississippi.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK: Potential for tornadoes, 80 mph winds. What to know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HF9bY_0eu9yRWE00

Shelters in Adams and Webster counties opened early Wednesday and others announced plans to open later in the day. Click here to find a shelter in your area.

No shelters have announced openings in the Jackson metro area.

Forrest and Lamar counties announced they would open shelters Wednesday afternoon:

  • Forrest County: 946 Sullivan Ave., Hattiesburg, 1 p.m.
  • Lamar County: 105 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, 2 p.m.

Area schools announced they would switch to virtual learning for the day, including those in Jackson and Madison.

About 1,000 customers were without power throughout the state as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, poweroutage.us reported.

Mississippi weather radar

Do you have a story to share? Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Live updates: Some Mississippi shelters open ahead of severe weather threat

