Auburn, AL

4-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin is set to take an official visit to Auburn in June

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 6 hours ago

The Auburn Tigers are in contention for the standout offensive lineman.

Auburn is going after several offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class. One of the big men that they have their eyes on is 4-start offensive lineman Clay Wedin.

The Tampa, Florida native is set to take an official visit to Auburn in June. He took an unofficial visit to see the Tigers on March 19 and the fact that he has a return trip scheduled is a good sign for Bryan Harsin and his staff.

Sports Illustrated's director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr. had the following to say about Wedin and the Auburn Tigers.

"Wedin has been busy on the trail and his travels will continue into the summer months with the official visits. A source, following his last trip to the Plains, reiterated strong standing from the Auburn angle so he is a must-know recruit for Tiger fans at this stage of the 2023 recruiting cycle."

Wedin has scheduled an official visit to Michigan State in June as well. Auburn running back coach Carnell Williams and offensive line coach Will Friend are heading up Wedin's recruitment.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound interior lineman has power off the ball and consistently wins at the point of attack. His ability has rightfully drawn a lot of attention from schools throughout the country.

The Carrollwood Day High School standout took an unofficial visit to the University of South Florida before visiting the Tigers. The previous weekend, he took an unofficial visit to the Florida Gators.

The Auburn Tigers' lone commitment in the 2023 class is interior offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner.

