ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Mesa Community College offers veterinary assisting certificate

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 6 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RlufG_0eu9yDPI00

Mesa Community College is offering a certificate of completion in veterinary assisting. The program prepares students for introductory careers in veterinary medicine and animal health.

“By earning this industry certificate students will be well positioned to launch a career in veterinary medicine, working in the field while pursuing additional education,” MCC Veterinary Technology Program Director Kimberly Focht said in a release. “The job market is seeing a 14% increase in demand for veterinary assistants, equating to more than 350 openings in Maricopa alone.”

The median salary for veterinary assistants in Maricopa County is $32,725, according to Career Coach, the release states.

The 18 credit hour program, designed to be completed in two semesters beginning each fall, includes online, hybrid and in-person lab classes. In the lab, students gain hands-on training caring for the resident teaching animals including dogs, cats, rats, rabbits and goats. The program is offered at the MCC Southern and Dobson Campus and a nearby offsite location.

Those interested in pursuing a veterinary assisting certificate should register now for the classes offered in fall 2022 to ensure timely completion in May 2023. Details about this certificate and the MCC veterinary technology program are available at mesacc.edu/programs/veterinary-technology .

Mesa Community College is nationally recognized for university transfer, career and technical programs, civic engagement, service-learning and innovative approaches to education. Go to mesacc.edu .

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

PROGRESS: Western Iowa Tech Community College offers free tuition for third year

SIOUX CITY -- Western Iowa Tech Community College will continue to offer free tuition for the third year. The Last-Dollar Scholarship Program, which was first offered to WITCC students in 2019, covers tuition and some fees for specific programs that align with high-demand jobs in Iowa. The scholarship is available...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Mesa, AZ
Lifestyle
Mesa, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
Maricopa County, AZ
Lifestyle
Maricopa County, AZ
Education
City
Mesa, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Pets & Animals
WHAV

Northern Essex Community College Offers Monthly NECC Now Podcast

Northern Essex Community College has launched NECC Now, a podcast designed to highlight members of the college community who are working within and outside the college. Each month, Marc Lemay, a veteran broadcast journalist, will interview a member of the college’s faculty or staff, a student, an alumni or a community partner on a timely topic of interest.
ESSEX, MA
TheAtlantaVoice

Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine Presents 58 White Coats to Students at 2022 Ceremony

After being able to only do a virtual white coat ceremony last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, 58 students were excited to have an in-person ceremony this year held on February 26 at the Tuskegee University Chapel. Pride and excitement marked the transition of this year’s veterinary medicine students to the clinical phase of […] The post Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine Presents 58 White Coats to Students at 2022 Ceremony appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
COLLEGES
KSN.com

Barton Community College

Barton Community College has a degree that is built for anyone and today we got to learn more about their plumbing and carpentry departments. They give their students hands-on experience so they are ready to jump into the workforce right when they have their completion. It’s also just a five...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mesa Community College#Veterinary Medicine#Goats#Career Coach
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy