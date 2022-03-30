Police ask for help finding missing Maine teen

A 52-year-old Henrico man whose Near West End home was the site of a massive police investigation nearly two weeks ago, now faces 23 drug and explosives charges. A police search of Michael O. Hardy’s home in the 7200 block of Durwood Crescent March 17 prompted officers to evacuate some nearby neighbors for about 24 hours while they investigated potentially hazardous materials. The investigation came a day after Hardy had been arrested on a charges of assault and strangulation of his 21-year-old girlfriend, Sydney Crowe. Crowe, who had outstanding warrants, also was arrested.
