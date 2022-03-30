ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckfield, ME

Police ask for help finding missing Maine teen

By WGME
WPFO
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKFIELD (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding...

fox23maine.com

Comments / 1

WGME

Mass. man accused of buying Maine hares to sell to beagle clubs

BDN-- A Massachusetts man has been charged with illegally buying snowshoe hares trapped live in Maine and selling them to beagle clubs in his home state to be used in field trials. Jon Rioux, 35, of North Attleborough is charged with four counts of interstate wildlife trafficking and one count...
PORTLAND, ME
NBC Chicago

Family Asks for Help in Finding Father of 4 Reported Missing in Albany Park

Family of a man who’s been missing since last week from Albany Park are asking the community for help in their search for the 53-year-old father of four. Hector Manuel Franco Tello was last seen about 6:50 a.m. March 9 leaving home for work in the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
Big Country 96.9

Body Recovered from River in Auburn, Maine Believed to be Missing Naples Man

A body discovered in the Little Androscoggin River in Auburn on Monday is believed to be that of a Naples man who went missing on Christmas Eve. Auburn Police responded to a report just after noon time of a body in the river near the Barker Mill Dam. Police say dam workers spotted the body near one of the sluice gates. Auburn Fire and Rescue personnel were able to remove the body from the dam area.
The Staten Island Advance

New Springville teen reported missing; police seeking public’s help

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old New Springville resident reported missing. Kevin Baugh, of Forest Hill Road, was last seen around 1 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, leaving his house, according to a written statement issued Saturday by the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information’s office.
WESH

Orange County officials ask for help finding missing man

PINE HILLS, Fla. — Officials in Orange County need help finding a missing man. According to the Orange County sheriff, Melvin Ray Wilcox was last seen in the area of Elon Road in Pine Hills. He is 39; stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall; and weighs 150 pounds. He...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WPFO

4-year-old boy dies from injuries after Houlton apartment fire

HOULTON (WGME) -- A 4-year-old boy has died from his injuries after an apartment fire in Houlton Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to the 14-unit apartment building at 5 Mechanics Street around 9:17 a.m. The State Fire Marshal's Office says a 4-year-old boy died from his injuries. A 4-year-old girl...
HOULTON, ME
WRGB

Police seek help locating missing Stillwater teen, Emmalynn Liotta

STILLWATER, NY (WRGB) — Stillwater police are asking for the public's help finding a missing teen. Police say 14-year-old Emmalynn Liotta could be headed to Queensbury. She's described as white - standing about 5’6” with brown hair and grey eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
STILLWATER, NY
The Gaston Gazette

Gastonia Police ask for help in shooting near Lineberger Park

Gastonia Police released a surveillance photograph Wednesday of a vehicle investigators believe was involved in a March 5 shooting near Lineberger Park that left two teenagers injured. Investigators believe the person who shot the two teenagers was traveling in a burgundy, four-door Chevrolet at the time of the shooting. Investigators say they do...
GASTONIA, NC
WPFO

Police: 4 dead after driver crashes into Oregon homeless camp

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Four people died and three others are in the hospital after a driver crashed into an homeless camp in Oregon early Sunday morning, police said. The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. in northeast Salem. Initial reports state that two people died at the...
SALEM, OR
WPFO

Body found inside 'abandoned truck' found on side of highway after being towed

HOUSTON (WOAI/KABB) — A body was found inside what appeared to be an abandoned truck on the side of the highway after it was towed off. Police in Houston responded to a major accident on N. Sam Houston Tollway at Aldine Westfield around 2:30 a.m. early Saturday morning. Police say a pickup truck was traveling Westbound on the tollway when the man driving lost control, possibly due to a medical episode, and hit a wall, then came to a stop in a grassy area on the side of the highway.
WPFO

Caught on camera: Attack inside Lewiston High School injures 15-year-old girl

LEWISTON (WGME) – An attack inside Lewiston High School has left a 15-year-old girl injured and planning to leave the school district. The incident happened inside Lewiston High School’s gym on Wednesday during a pep rally, when a freshman was attacked by a group of girls for what her mother says was no reason at all.
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield PD requests public’s help to find teen reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a teen considered a “habitual runaway juvenile,” according to a BPD release. Destiny Campos is considered at risk due to her age. She’s described as a 15-year-old Hispanic girl, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 125 pounds.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WPFO

Lewiston police see increase in catalytic converter thefts

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Catalytic converter thefts are an ongoing problem in Maine and around the country. Now Lewiston police say they're seeing an increase. Catalytic converters are valuable because of the metals inside them. Police say thieves tend to target SUVs and trucks because it's easier to get underneath them...
Henrico Citizen

Henrico man faces 23 drug, explosives charges

A 52-year-old Henrico man whose Near West End home was the site of a massive police investigation nearly two weeks ago, now faces 23 drug and explosives charges. A police search of Michael O. Hardy’s home in the 7200 block of Durwood Crescent March 17 prompted officers to evacuate some nearby neighbors for about 24 hours while they investigated potentially hazardous materials. The investigation came a day after Hardy had been arrested on a charges of assault and strangulation of his 21-year-old girlfriend, Sydney Crowe. Crowe, who had outstanding warrants, also was arrested.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

