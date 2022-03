“Carson played a lot of good football,” Reich told Pelissero on Sunday at the league meetings. “We did a lot of good things as a team, he did a lot of good things as a quarterback. Three quarters of the year we were one of the teams to beat, one of the teams everybody was talking about. And then we had a pretty big time collapse in the last two weeks of the season and we all take responsibility for that, starting with me as a head coach. What would be unfair is to make Carson the scapegoat.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO