ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Love Nirvana?

By Published on
pasadenanow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNirvanish, a Los Angeles-based tribute band, will be performing at The Mixx in Pasadena on Thursday, March 31, starting at 8:30 p.m. In this special live tribute, guests can sing along to...

www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Nirvana, Pearl Jam, & Soundgraden The Hottest Collectibles On The Market

Only 30 years on since breaking on the scene, the grunge revolution headed up by Nirvana and Pearl Jam has all but cornered the rock collectible market. Famed Los Angeles record store owner Wayne Johnson of Rockaway Records in Silverlake is one of rock's busiest and knowledgeable collectors and told us that the 1990's are the new 1960's for rock memorabilia: ["It kinda reminds me how quick Beatles, and (Rolling) Stones, and Elvis (Presley) sold back 30, 40 years ago. I just can't keep it in stock. And Pearl Jam is only number two for collectibles; a Nirvana collection would even do better. I'm paying ridiculous money for stuff and it seems like there's no limit. They're stuff is going up quicker than just about anybody. Y'know, grunge — and punk stuff is doing real well, too. The punk stuff is going up crazy, as well. Soundgraden, Alice In Chains, Pearl Jam, and Nirvana — I think they're the big four."] SOUNDCUE (:31 OC: . . . the big four)
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
New York State
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Entertainment
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Night Long#Mixx
UPI News

Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey marries in Los Angeles

March 25 (UPI) -- Zak Starkey is a married man. Starkey, a musician and the son of former Beatles member Ringo Starr and Maureen Starkey, married Sharna Liguz at an intimate wedding Monday in Los Angeles. Starkey and Liguz married at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. The couple chose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Brian Blessed to MC Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells at new live performance

Actor Brian Blessed OBE will compere a short run of special live shows to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's groundbreaking 1973 debut album Tubular Bells later this year,. The actor, who also acted as compere and narrator at Rick Wakeman's Six Wives Of Henry VIII shows at Hampton...
MUSIC
WBUR

On his new album, Bob Wolfman pays tribute to his friend Jimi Hendrix

It doesn’t take much prompting to get singer-guitarist Bob Wolfman to sing the praises of Jimi Hendrix, the superstar supernova guitarist who died in 1970 at 27 years old. Sure, Wolfman says, people know the big songs — like “Foxy Lady,” “Purple Haze,” “Hey Joe” and “Little Wing” — and they instantly recognize his ground-breaking, psychedelic guitar playing. They may recall his incendiary rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 1969 at Woodstock (at least as seen in the movie) and, perhaps, when he set his guitar on fire at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Candlebox Will Be The Subjects Of A New “No Holds Barred” Documentary

Seattle grunge survivors Candlebox are going to be the subjects of a documentary called Far Behind: The Candlebox Story. According to Deadline, the documentary will be directed and produced by Highway West Entertainment founder Jack Piatt and produced by Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary. (Candlebox were the first band signed to Madonna’s label Maverick Records in the ’90s.)
SEATTLE, WA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stones’ Famed 1977 Toronto Secret Shows Set for First-Ever Release

Click here to read the full article. The Rolling Stones’ legendary two-night stand at a tiny Toronto venue in 1977 — a pair of secret shows the band performed under the name ‘The Cockroaches’ — will be released for the first time this May. Live at the El Mocambo features the entirety of the Stones’ — or the Cockroaches’ — March 5, 1977 gig at the 300-capacity Toronto club, plus three bonus tracks from the March 4 show. While a handful of the Mocambo tracks appeared on the 1977 live album Live You Live, the full set has never officially been...
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Nirvana Deep Cut Hits Rock Chart Following Release Of ?The Batman?

Thanks to its placement in the movie, The Batman, a 30 year old deep cut by Nirvana has made its way onto the rock charts. According to Billboard, “Something in the Way” earned 3.1 million on-demand official U.S. streams in the first four days of the movie’s release. It’s also on several Billboard charts, including # 6 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, #20 on the Digital Song Sales chart… And it's #27 on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart. Director Matt Reeves says he listened to a lot of Nirvana music while making the movie and says that Bruce Wayne and Kurt Cobain were similar, because both were addicts.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy