Staten Island, NY

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of Brittany Conigatti and Michael Lucchesi at the Pleasantdale Chateau

By Dr. Gracelyn Santos
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 5 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the fabulous wedding of Staten Islanders Brittany Conigatti and Michael Lucchesi at the Pleasantdale Chateau, in West Orange, N.J., on July 18, 2021. The ceremony was officiated by their best friend Phil Colgan. The...

www.silive.com

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for March 26, 2022: Colleen Westrenen, retired school teacher, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Colleen Westrenen, 48, of Staten Island, passed away on March 23, 2022. She attended St. Margaret Mary’s, St. John Villa, CSI, and received a B.A. and Master’s Degree of Education. A retired school teacher for the New York City Board of Education, Colleen, was passionate about young readers and specialized as a literacy coach at P.S. 23. She was a parishioner at Blessed Sacrament, an expert jewelry reseller on Mercari. She enjoyed doing crafts with nieces and nephews, gardening, and hiking with the love of her life – her yellow lab, Max. She also loved spending time at her second home in the Poconos and visiting Atlantic City. She donated time, money, and clothing for victims of Hurricane Sandy here in Staten Island Colleen was the wife of 21 years of Jack Westrenen, active FDNY in Staten Island’s Rescue 5 and a survivor of 9/11.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for March 28, 2022: Barbara Porto, para professional at the Hungerford School, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Barbara Porto (nee Meaghan), a native Staten Islander, passed away on March 25 at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer. She grew up in Richmond before settling down in Great Kills to raise her family. Barbara was cherished wife of Edward, mother of Matthew (Francesca), and Erica Porto. Barbara was employed by the NYC Board of Education as a para professional at the Hungerford School. When she retired, she enjoyed the opportunity to spend more time with her family. She was devoted to her faith and was a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church. Her deep faith sustained her during her illness, as well as the incredible care and support she received from her family.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Which Staten Island bakery served up the best pastries? Annadale family samples 27 for annual St. Joseph’s taste-off

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As COVID-19 mandates are slowly lifted, Annadale resident Joseph Laino and his wife Tricia, held their annual “Quest for the Best St. Joseph Pastry Taste-Off” in-person on March 19, on the Feast of St. Joseph. The Lainos hosted with Joe’s brother, Steve Laino, and his wife, Brenda, of Westerleigh.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A sneak peek inside Staten Island’s newest library branch, set to open in Charleston Wednesday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When the New York Public Library (NYPL) debuts its brand-new Charleston branch on Wednesday, South Shore residents will undoubtedly swoon over the site’s ample parking, flexible community spaces and stacks of brand new, uncreased volumes. But true borough book-lovers will identify with the 10,000-square-foot property on a deeper level -- reveling at the seven literary secrets hiding in plain sight.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
insideedition.com

New York Mom Found Dead in Bin on Sidewalk After Cousin Allegedly Killed Her Is Mourned by Loved Ones

A young Manhattan mother who was found dead in the Bronx on Friday is being remembered as someone who “wore her heart on her sleeve.”. Nisaa Walcott, 35, suffered bruises and fractures that authorities said were consistent with being strangled. Her body was found in a clear plastic bin on a Bronx sidewalk. Police believe she was pinned down and choked, according to court documents obtained by the New York Post. Her ankles were bound as well.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 WOBM

Ready To Leave NJ? Irish Island Is Desperate For American Residents

If you do, and Ireland is on it, you're in luck. The Irish isle of Arranmore doesn't just want you to visit, but they want you to relocate for good!. The Irish Post shared a video to their Facebook page depicting an island in crisis. The video says that the population has dropped drastically over the last few decades and now, the island has sent a letter to Americans and Australians, particularly those with jobs that allow them to work remotely, in an effort to encourage a move Arranmore. The note expresses the island's appeal: it's great for families. Also, no matter where you need to go, your commute will be less than 45 minutes.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

NYPD: Twin brothers shot, 1 fatally, in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two men were shot Tuesday night in the Bronx. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on East 161st Street in the Concourse section of the borough.Police said 30-year-old Derrick Owens was killed and his twin brother was wounded. The brother was listed in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot in the leg.There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting, and no arrest have been made.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for March 27, 2022: Robert Parsons, Staten Island Advance photographer

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Robert Parsons, a retired Staten Island Advance photographer who documented life across the borough, died March 24. The Toms River, N.J. man was a native Staten Islander who worked for the Advance in the 1970s and 1980s. While with the paper, Parsons covered many major events such as several Democratic and Republican conventions, the Fresh Kills landfill, and crime. He met presidents, dignitaries, sports figures and celebrities, said family. Parsons was also co-owner, with his wife Renate, of the Family Shoppe in Victory Boulard in Castleton Corners.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
