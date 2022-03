MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new state-funded program offers physical and mental health support for 20,000 firefighters in Minnesota who face heightened risk for cancer and cardiovascular conditions, an effort supporters praise as much-needed assistance for people who put their life on the line serving others. The Minnesota Legislature last year approved $8 million in grants over two years for the Hometown Heroes Assistance Program to the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative, which calls the move by lawmakers the “most comprehensive firefighter well-being legislation in the nation.” It offers firefighters and their families access to mental health visits with trained clinicians to tackle PTSD and...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO