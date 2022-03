Woodworking instructor Carter Sio (l) guides a student in the process of using a brace.Image via George School. Carter Sio, an instructor at George School in Newtown, teaches boxing. He’s not part of the athletics department. He is an artisan woodworking teacher. And his “boxing” instructions result in student productions of beautifully hand-crafted, decorative wooden containers.

NEWTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO