O’Rourke talks taking on Abbott in TX gubernatorial race: ‘We’re underdogs’

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke said he views himself as an 'underdog' in this year's election against incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The March 1 primary set up a gubernatorial matchup between incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic former Congressman Beto O'Rourke. Changing demographics and increased voter turnout may help O'Rourke's chances, but multiple political strategists said the Democrat will have a steep hill to climb to victory.

In a state where a Democratic governor hasn’t been elected since 1990, where Republicans overwhelmingly control the state government and in an election in which his opponent has more than seven times as much cash on hand, O’Rourke said he considers himself an “underdog.”

“We’re underdogs and there’s no other position we’d want to be in,” O’Rourke said in an interview.

However, top advisors to Abbott view the governor's opponent a little differently.

“Beto is a joke,” said Dave Carney, Abbott’s top political adviser. “It’s not anything we’re worried about right now.”

This isn’t O’Rourke’s first time in the spotlight. He spent three terms representing Texas’ 16th Congressional District before running for U.S. Senate against Ted Cruz in 2018, coming just over 200,000 votes shy of beating the incumbent Republican. O’Rourke also had a failed run to be the Democratic nominee for president in 2020, exiting the race after seven months of campaigning.

Despite coming up short in 2018, O’Rourke said he thinks the election helped change what was possible for Democrats in Texas, a state that has been dominated by Republicans up and down the ballot in recent years. About 8.37 million Texans, or 53% of registered voters, took to the polls when he ran for Senate.

Up until that point, the only other election with a higher voter turnout was in the 2016 presidential election.

O’Rourke said the difference between this year’s election and his run in 2018 is that there has been a “transformation” in the state, due in part to the large turnout during the Senate election, which he said makes victory in this year’s election “much more likely.”

Texas has been undergoing a transformation that has made it more friendly for Democratic candidates for many years, according to Laura Hernandez, co-founder of Democratic marketing firm Pescador Public Strategy. Hernandez said part of the reason she thinks it’s so difficult for Democrats to get elected in Texas is because it's a “non-voting state”.

Texas had the seventh-lowest voter turnout rate in 2020 with 60.42% of eligible voters taking to the polls, according to the United States Elections Project .

Brenden Steinhauser, a Republican political consultant who worked on Sen. John Cornyn's campaign in 2014, said the 2018 Senate race was an “eye-opener” that caused some fear in the Republican party for 2020. When people saw the high turnout and how close O’Rourke came to defeating Cruz in 2018, Hernandez said some thought Democrats were going to “plow through” 2020.



However, that wasn’t the case. Cornyn won by a million votes, then-President Donald Trump carried the state by 600,000 votes and Republicans didn’t lose a Congressional seat in 2020.

Steinhauser said there’s still cause for concern for Republicans in 2022, though, with demographics trends he said typically favor Democrats. The number of those identifying as Hispanic and those identifying as Black both grew by about 20% from 2010 to 2020, and the number of people identifying as Asian in Texas grew 64.4%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau .

“Those are real trends. The growing Hispanic population, the growing Asian population, young people moving up,” Steinhauser said. “But Republicans aren’t shutting their eyes with that. They’re trying to go out there and get ahead of that.”

The Abbott campaign is actively courting these voters, Carney said. Carney said he thinks the idea that increasing diversity is an advantage for Democrats is just a “talking point.”

“We are going to win the Hispanic vote. The Asian population is voting Republican. We are making inroads with the African American community,” Carney said. “All of these diverse populations are attracted to the message of the governor.”

Even with Texas becoming increasingly more diverse, Hernandez said Democrats still need to do more to be able to consistently elect their candidates statewide. In terms of this year's gubernatorial race, she said she thinks Texas is ready for a Democratic governor, but that it doesn’t make it any easier for O’Rourke.

“I do think things are changing in Texas, but we have to keep looking at this as the long game,” Hernandez said. “It’s still a work in progress.”

Despite facing multiple Republican challengers, the results of the March 1 primary were more encouraging for Abbott than O’Rourke, Steinhauser said. He pointed to voter turnout: About 1.95 million Republicans voted in the gubernatorial primary compared to 1.07 million Democrats.

Steinhauser said this shows Republicans are just as energized, if not more energized, than Democrats in this year’s election. He said there is organic, grassroots momentum on the right similar to in 2010 and the rise of the Tea Party.

James Henson, the founder of the Texas Politics Projects, said Abbott facing primary challengers, most notably farther-to-the-right candidates Don Huffines and Allen West, likely won’t hurt his chances in the general election. He said even though the Republicans criticizing Abbott are vocal, he doesn’t think they would go as far as not voting for Abbott, and they certainly wouldn’t vote for O’Rourke.

“Partisan attachment to their own party is nowhere near as intense as their antipathy towards the other party,” Henson said.

The challenge for O’Rourke of turning out untapped Democrats voters in large enough numbers to be able to defeat Abbott will be “really significant,” Henson said.

“The math suggests that despite the fact there’s a decent amount of enthusiasm among Democratic activists for Beto O’Rourke, there are probably, all things being equal, not enough Democratic votes to put him over the top,” Henson said.

Henson said in order for O'Rourke to win, part of what he’ll need to do is target Independent voters. However, these voters represent only about 10-14% of the electorate in Texas and favor Abbott over O’Rourke two to one, Henson said.

According to the Texas Politics Project’s latest poll , 42% of Independent voters favor Abbott and 21% said they would vote for O’Rourke, while more than a third are still undecided.

O’Rourke said he plans on visiting every county in the state, just like in 2018, to try to unseat Abbott. Hernandez said she believes this is one of the strategies he needs to employ in order to win, since she said she thinks statewide Democrats often focus on “one-up[ing] the score” in big cities while ignoring rural Texas.

Additionally, O’Rourke said he plans to target voters affected by S.B.1, the Texas law enacted in September 2021 adding restrictions to the voting process which led to nearly 23,000 mail-in ballots being rejected in March, according to the Associated Press .

“The very people that Abbott has targeted to try to keep them out of this election through these voter suppression laws, those are the very people we’re going to,” O’Rourke said. “He’s written them off and he’s assuming we’re going to do the same thing as well because he’s made it so hard for them to vote.”

O’Rourke said he has amassed a team of more than 56,000 volunteers who are going to help do the groundwork to win the election.

“When there are 56,000 people who aren’t just saying 'yes' to a pollster but are saying 'yes' to picking up a clipboard and knocking on a door and doing the really tough work of winning an election, that says more than anything,” O’Rourke said.

While O’Rourke plans to employ many of the same strategies he used in 2018 during the campaign, the difference for Abbott this time around compared to his first gubernatorial campaign in 2014 is that he now has a record to run on, Carney said. Creating jobs, raising the pay of teachers and recovering economically from the COVID-19 pandemic are a few of the accomplishments Carney said Abbott can point to.

“This is the governor’s forte,” Carney said. “The vast majority of Texas support what the governor has done.”

According to the February Texas Politics Project poll, that isn’t necessarily true, though. The poll shows 44% of Texans approve of Abbott’s job in office, while 42% disapprove. Additionally, a higher percentage of people believe Texas is on the wrong track rather than going the right direction: 46% compared to 40%, according to the poll.

While changing demographics, increased voter turnout and polling showing Texans believe the state is on the wrong track may improve O'Rourke's chances of becoming the state's first Democratic governor this century, Henson said it will ultimately be an uphill battle for the former Congressman.

“He enters this race at such a significant disadvantage that it’s hard to see him as anything but an underdog. Compared to the last couple of cycles, he’s an interesting underdog, but he’s still an underdog,” Henson said.