Man shot in spine while filming rap music video in High Point, poliec say

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 17 hours ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone opened fire on a group of people filming a music video in High Point Tuesday.

High Point Police responded to the Pantry Fried Chicken on E Martin Luther King Drive after getting a call about an assault with a deadly weapon.

While police were on scene, a 22-year-old Mebane man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the spine.

As police investigated, they discovered that a group was filming a rap video at the Pantry Fried Chicken and had advertised it on Instagram.

Video footage shows a blue Nissan Xterra driving onto Hendrix Street and opening fire at the group. A second victim appeared to have been shot in the arm. That second victim has not been located or identified.

The victim who was taken to the hospital is critical but stable. This investigation is ongoing.

Additionally, the person who dropped the victim off at the hospital was discovered to have illegal firearms in his car and was charged.

