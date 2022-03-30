Here’s the reported timetable for Robert Williams’s return to the Celtics lineup

Williams could be back "as soon as the second round of [the] Eastern Conference playoffs."

Robert Williams playing in a Celtics-Timberwolves game from March, 2022. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Bruins lost to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, 6-4. A mistake-filled night from Boston could lead to some lineup changes.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., the Celtics host the Heat at TD Garden.

Also tonight, the U.S. men’s soccer team are in Costa Rica (kickoff at 9:05 p.m.) for a final World Cup qualifier. If the U.S. can avoid losing by more than five goals, the team will earn an automatic spot in the 2022 World Cup.

The latest on Robert Williams: According to ESPN basketball reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, Celtics center Robert Williams is “expected to return within 4-6 weeks” following Wednesday morning surgery on the torn meniscus in his left knee.

The recovery time lines up with what local sports medicine Dr. Jess Flynn forecasted. As Wojnarowski pointed out, Williams’s return in that timeframe would allow him to come back for the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Celtics have six games remaining in the regular season, and currently sit third in the conference with a 47-29 record.

Williams has been a vital part of the Celtics’ in-season turnaround, especially on the defensive end. With him in the lineup, Boston has the best starting five in the league.

On this day: In 1978, the Red Sox agreed to a trade with Cleveland, sending several prospects along with veteran pitcher Rick Wise in exchange for catcher Fred Kendall and 23-year-old pitcher Dennis Eckersley.

Eckersley, a future Hall of Famer, went on to win 20 games in his first season in Boston, posting a 2.99 ERA in 246.2 innings pitched.

Daily highlight: Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas traded between-the-legs shots during an incredible rally in the Miami Open on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Alcaraz, a rising star in the tennis world, defeated Tsitsipas (ranked fifth in the world) 7-5, 6-3.