The Best Methods for Curling Your Hair Without Using Heat

Health concerns, chronic illnesses, and fitness goals mean the aging process is different for everyone—and so are the specific nutrients required for optimum health. "There are many factors that impact our nutrient needs throughout our life, which makes nutrition recommendations something that should be individualized," says Caroline West Passerrello, registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "However, for folks who want to prevent chronic diseases and maintain or improve their quality of life as they age, there are a few general recommendations. Quality of life is also subjective and relative, but a focus should be to improve food security status, prevent malnutrition, avoid unnecessary illnesses, maintain muscle mass, and prevent dehydration."
Comments / 0