ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

The Best Methods for Curling Your Hair Without Using Heat

By Corein Carter
marthastewart.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile creating beach waves and curls with a hot tool is quick and simple with the correct method, you might want to avoid the heat and go for a less damaging option. It's certainly possible: You can curl your hair without using heat in a variety of ways. Your best bet...

www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

This $8 Hair Treatment Is Like "Liquid Hair" in a Bottle

Liquid hair is trending right now, making everyone want shiny, sleek hair. The Garnier Sleek & Shine Glass Hair Water is an in-shower rinse-off treatment that reduces frizz and boosts shine in your ends. Our editor tested the TikTok-famous hair treatment to see how well it works. I've never had...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Chic, Low-Maintenance Haircuts Every Woman Over 50 Should Try

Tailoring your haircut to your face shape and unique features is one of the best ways to ensure you’re getting a flattering cut every time, and especially as you grow older it can help to add some youth to your look by getting a particularly well-shaped style. With this, it’s often difficult to know which cuts will enhance your natural beauty and allow you to look great without requiring hours of styling each day to achieve the desired look. We spoke with hairstylist Jess Poynter who outlined her top four low-maintenance cuts to try as you age in order to look pulled together and chic with as little effort as possible, so take notes before your next hair appointment.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

5 Anti-Aging Makeup Tricks You Need To Be Following To Instantly Look Younger

A solid skincare routine can help your complexion age gracefully, but makeup is one of the best tools in your arsenal for looking younger and more vibrant instantly, no matter how old you are. Having a skillful approach to the application of your makeup can have a significant anti-aging effect on your appearance, and there are a number of valuable tips you can integrate into your beauty regimen that will elevate your best features and allow you to show off your youthful glow.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Stylists#Curly Hair#Hair Products#Long Hair#Hair Gel#Bantu#Kevinmurphystore Com#Curlqueenofficial Com
Andre Oentoro

The Hair Trends That Are Taking Over in 2022

It doesn't matter how long or short your hair is; there is always a new trend to look out for. We have to admit that cuts in 2022 are getting more dramatic, edgier, and bolder. Every time women need a change in their lives, they go to a hairdresser.
HAIR CARE
Real Simple

Shoppers Call These Bras 'the Most Comfortable Bras Ever,' and They're Only $3 Apiece Right Now

When we want to feel our most comfortable, we reach for cozy sweatshirts, easy-to-wear joggers, and warm slippers. But why, when we're choosing those go-to lived-in pieces, don't we make sure our bras feel the same way, too? After all, a comfy bra can make all the difference—especially one that doesn't include underwire, which can dig into your skin. Amazon shoppers feel the same way, and they've already narrowed down the search to this $9 pack of adjustable bras from Fruit of the Loom.
SHOPPING
Refinery29

The 10 Best Eyelash Curlers Pros Swear By For Wide-Awake Eyes

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. Like primers or setting sprays, eyelash curlers don't...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber Swears This TikTok-Viral Vitamin C Serum ‘Changed’ Her Skin & It’s 25% Off For a Limited Time Only

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When searching for the next big skincare product to add to our routines, we turn to TikTok and celebs. What better inspiration than the people who are consistently trying new formulas and have a massive platform for sharing their fave picks? There’s one product in particular that has won the hearts of TikTokers everywhere, plus the stunning Hailey Bieber. BeautyStat might not be a brand you’re all too familiar with, but let us explain....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
shefinds

The Anti-Aging Lipstick Trick Every Woman Over 40 Should Be Following

Lipstick is (and always will be) an effective statement piece for any outfit or look. While certain lip trends will come and go with different style eras, it’s hard to find anything more timeless, stylish and classic than a red lip. With that said, a great lip look can be worn at any age, and of course this includes anyone 40 and up! We spoke with professional makeup artists who give specific tips for aging beauties regarding lipstick— and one go-to trick you’ll want to memorize immediately. Read on for insight from beauty experts and professional MUA’s— Lindsay Kastuk, Rebecca Cody, Jen Cayle Gaum and Kerrin Jackson.
MAKEUP
Essence

The Basma Beauty Foundation Stick Is The Viral Beauty Product TikTok Can’t Get Enough Of

It was designed to be like “liquid foundation in a stick.”. It is no secret that TikTok has now become the go to app when it comes to finding new make-up and beauty products to get into. To this day, the #makeup hashtag counts 232 billion (!) views on the app, with users making products such as purple blush grow in popularity. The recent beauty item to go viral is Basma Beauty’s foundation stick. Sold in a shiny, hot pink tube, the foundation comes in 40 shades. The product was designed to include all skin types, as well as all skin tones. There are four shade ranges to choose from – deep, tan, medium and light – as well as three undertone ranges available – cool, neutral, warm – guaranteeing you to find the perfect shade.
MAKEUP
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

The Best Brushes For Thinning Hair

If you have very fine or thinning hair, you may want to reconsider your hair-brushing technique. First up: get yourself the right brush. According to Philip B., hair-treatment expert and founder of Philip B. hair care, the best brushes for thinning hair are made from natural materials like boar bristles, sometimes paired with nylon bristles. He prefers wood over metal barrels, both because wood tends to last longer and be more durable, but also because when used with hot tools, metal brushes can heat up and cause hair damage.
HAIR CARE
WWD

Inside the Rise of the Prestige Hair Care Category

Click here to read the full article. There’s no such thing as a bad hair day in the world of prestige beauty retail. Hair care — once the smallest of all categories sold in high-end and specialty stores — is now one of the most dynamic, posting double-digit growth and outpacing other sectors of the business.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas Currently, hair care sales in the prestige channel are $2.6 billion, or about 12 percent of total beauty volume, according to data from The...
HAIR CARE
Engadget

Dyson's latest Airwrap can curl your hair in both directions

Dyson's hairstyling gadgets have been among some of the most popular around, and one of the most intriguing is the Airwrap. It's a curler that can double as a straightener, and you may even have seen one of the mesmerizing GIFs where strands of hair attach themselves to the rod, as if by magic. The Airwrap Complete, which came with all six attachments, as well as cases and accessories, cost $550. Today, Dyson announced that a new version is coming this summer. It'll work faster and come with a slew of new attachments to make styling your hair easier.
HAIR CARE
marthastewart.com

How to Care for Your Carbon Steel Pan the Right Way

Your carbon steel pan is a versatile powerhouse for searing, and nonstick cooking in general. It seamlessly goes from the stove to the oven (or broiler), which is why it's a staple for home cooks and professional chefs alike. "Carbon steel [pans] take the best characteristics of stainless steel and...
LIFESTYLE
inputmag.com

Dyson's new Airwrap uses physics to make curling your hair less painstaking

No more switching between barrels when doing your curls. Dyson, which is more known for its expensive but powerful vacuums, revamped the attachments for its Airwrap multi-styler to make it much easier to do your hair. One major quality-of-life improvement is you don’t have to change barrels between clockwise and...
HAIR CARE
Harper's Bazaar

The 23 Best Summer Pants for Effortless Warm Weather Outfits

Whether we're talking skirts or sandals, straw bags or matching sets, summer dressing is all about ease. Relaxed silhouettes and breezy fabrics reflect a vacation state of mind, even if we're staying at home. Dressing for warmer weather doesn't mean you have to leave tailoring, structure, or a sense of...
APPAREL
shefinds

These Are The Best Products For Getting Super-Shiny 'Glass Hair'—They Don't Require Heat!

We already told you about TikTok’s “Glass Hair” trend, but pro styling tips alone may not be enough. If you want to attempt the look, you may need help from some new hair products that just hit the market. From cuticle-smoothing hair gloss, to “lamellar” water, these new drops will allow you to smooth hair without damaging it with heat (aka, the conundrum of glass hair!).
HAIR CARE
marthastewart.com

Common Foods That Are Surprisingly Good for You as You Age

Health concerns, chronic illnesses, and fitness goals mean the aging process is different for everyone—and so are the specific nutrients required for optimum health. "There are many factors that impact our nutrient needs throughout our life, which makes nutrition recommendations something that should be individualized," says Caroline West Passerrello, registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "However, for folks who want to prevent chronic diseases and maintain or improve their quality of life as they age, there are a few general recommendations. Quality of life is also subjective and relative, but a focus should be to improve food security status, prevent malnutrition, avoid unnecessary illnesses, maintain muscle mass, and prevent dehydration."
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy