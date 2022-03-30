ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Spain allows rationing products in case of market stress to prevent shortages

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Lp68_0eu9s5DT00

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain temporarily authorised stores on Wednesday to limit the sale of some products to prevent sell-outs when markets are under stress, days after some supermarkets ran out of sunflower oil and milk.

Supermarkets had been calling for legal backing for such rationing, which was announced by the government has part of an emergency package to mitigate the economic fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and will be in place until June 30.

The move came after the war in Ukraine and a three-week truckers’ strike led to sporadic shortages of staples such as eggs, milk, flour and sunflower oil, though shortages were often caused more by hoarding than by actual supply disruptions.

“It provides legal backing so that they can limit the number of articles and thus avoid hoarding, but above all, so that there is fair access for all consumers,” Trade Minister Reyes Maroto told reporters.

Some supermarkets in Greece and Italy have been restricting the quantities customers can buy of some staples after seeing demand rise due to worries the Ukraine conflict could disrupt supplies.

Spanish authorities and supermarket associations warned against panic purchases during a transport strike that started on March 14. Although one association has not called off the strike yet, it has lost momentum after the government granted a 1 billion euro ($1.10 billion) support package.

Two years ago, as European governments were preparing lockdowns to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, some Spanish supermarkets rationed some products in response to panic-buying of items such as toilet paper, but the government did not sanction it.

Earlier this month, consumer association Facua sued some Spanish supermarkets for breaking the law after they limited the purchase of sunflower oil to a few bottles per person. Ukrainian sunflower oil accounted for 40% of imports.

“We are also responding to a need that the distribution sector has expressed to us and which has become clear with the recent transport strike,” Maroto added.

Dairy farmers and industry association Inlac, which stopped production during the strike as milk could not be transported, said on Wednesday they hoped supplies would be back to normal in between three days and a week’s time.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

382K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reyes Maroto
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rationing#Stress#Dairy Farmers#Supermarkets#Spanish#European
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Place
Madrid, Spain
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
WEKU

7 Ukrainian refugees are taken in by a Russian immigrant in Germany

Three women and four kids who fled Russia's war on Ukraine have a new temporary home in Germany after a Russian immigrant offered them space in his small apartment. The seven refugees spent five days trekking from Uman in central Ukraine to Poland and then to Aschaffenburg in Bavaria, where Ilya Lyalkov, 30, opened his home to them, according to public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk. He has lived in Germany for 18 years.
IMMIGRATION
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Sean Penn steps out in Poland as star's charity agrees deal to supply aid to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war-torn country amid horrific Russian invasion

Sean Penn's charity has agreed a deal with Mayor of Krakow Jacek Majchrowski to supply aid to Ukrainian refugees as they continue to escape the war-torn country. The actor and director, 61, has been filming a VICE documentary on Russia's invasion of Ukraine in recent months and, after a brief return to Los Angeles this month, he stepped out in Krakow, Poland today to announce his plans.
CHARITIES
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy