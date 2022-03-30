ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

Penn Yan Sex Offender Accused of Failing to Register Internet Accounts

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 6 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A Penn Yan man was arrested by village police for allegedly failing to register Internet accounts as a sex offender. Neil...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group

13K+

Followers

14K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
FL Radio Group

Avoca Man Accused of Petit Larceny in Penn Yan

A Steuben County man was arrested Wednesday by Penn Yan Police on petit larceny charges. Zachary Waite is accused of entering a Penn Yan business and stealing several items from the store. The 30-year old Avoca resident was released on an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Village Court. Get the...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Avoca Woman Accused of Stealing from Penn Yan Store

A Steuben County woman was arrested Wednesday by Penn Yan Police on petit larceny charges. Mae Rhoads is accused of entering a Penn Yan business and stealing several items from the store. The 34-year old Avoca resident was released on an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Village Court. Get the...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Accused of Harassment, Criminal Mischief

A Waterloo man was arrested Tuesday night on charges of criminal mischief, harassment, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Waterloo Police say 31-year old Joshua Read allegedly got into an argument with another person, which resulted in that individual fearing for their safety. Read is then accused of having thrown property at the person and damaging property all while in the presence of three children.
WATERLOO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Yates County, NY
Yates County, NY
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FL Radio Group

BREAKING: Morrissey Fired by Auburn Police Department

The Auburn Police Officer suspended earlier this month after allegations surfaced that he had an inappropriate relationship with a student at Auburn High School where he worked as a Resource Officer has been fired. An internal investigation by the Auburn Police Department on 32-year old William Morrissey determined that “overwhelming...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Woman Arrested on Warrant

On Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 3:47 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Alicia D. Sigl, age 32, of Sodus, New York. The arrest stems from the original arrest in April of 2021 when Sigl was arrested for burglary in the third degree and petit larceny. When Sigl failed to appear in court, a bench warrant was issued. Sigl was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility, where she awaits arraignment. Sigl will be due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offender#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Accused of Displaying Gun While in Traffic

A Seneca Falls man faces charges of menacing following the investigation Saturday night into the report of a man with a gun. 9-1-1 received a call at six o’clock claiming Anthony Davis displayed what appeared to be a handgun while being stopped in traffic. Davis was known to the victims, who were able to give police an accurate description of him, which led them to his apartment. He was taken into custody without incident. A search warrant that was executed at his apartment and his car turned up no firearm.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Local Men Graduate from New York State Police Academy

Two local residents were among the 227 new State Troopers that graduated Wednesday from the 210th session of the New York State Police Academy. Matthew Petrosino, of Geneva, will report for field training with Troop C in Sidney at the end of the month and James Edmunds, of Auburn, will train out of Troop D in Oneida.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Police: Newark Woman Drags Ex-Boyfriend With Car

A Newark woman is accused of dragging her ex-boyfriend along the road for a short distance after he fell out of the car during a physical altercation the two had. Police say 42-year old Chiquita Irvin then turned her car around and attempted to strike the unidentified man. Its believed the victim suffered a possible broken collar bone and road rash and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
NEWARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
FL Radio Group

Update: Two Arrested After Four Shot in Wayne County

One of the four people shot inside of a town of Williamson apartment late yesterday afternoon has been released from the hospital. State Police say two residents of the Pearsall Road apartment where the shooting took place and two of the four suspects involved suffered gunshot wounds. The condition of the three people still in the hospital is unknown. The two suspects that were not shot, a 17-year old and 18-year old, were arrested on felony charges of burglary, assault, and criminal use of a weapon.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Man Gets Five Years in Prison for Burglary & Assault

An Auburn man will be spending five years in prison for two separate instances. According to the Citizen, Scott Kepler made a plea deal with the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office on charges stemming from a December 2020 incident where he broke into a Washington Street apartment. It is also reported that in March 2021, Kepler broke into a woman’s home where he punched her repeatedly and threw a table at her.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Update on 2021 Firefighter Death in Montour Falls

New information has come to light in the case of the firefighter who died at the state fire training facility in Schuyler County last year. Peyton Morse of Watertown died during a training exercise at the Montour Falls Fire Academy. WWNY reports it has obtained a copy of the state’s investigation into the March 3, 2021 incident claiming recruits saw Morse struggle for approximately 10 minutes saying he “could not breathe” while being shouted at by instructors. State investigators concluded no violations of OSHA standards were found.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
The Providence Journal

Grand jury clears Providence police officer shown punching teen after July car chase

PROVIDENCE — A grand jury has cleared a Providence police officer of allegations that he used excessive force when he repeatedly struck a juvenile after a high-speed pursuit in July that spanned multiple cities and terrorized the community. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office announced Wednesday that a Providence County grand jury had failed to indict Officer Domingo Diaz on a charge that he committed simple assault when he pummeled one of the three teenagers involved in the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FL Radio Group

Report: Felony Vehicular Assault Trial Set to Start Monday

Jury selection was scheduled to get underway Monday in the trial of Nicholas Roof. He’s the Seneca Falls man accused of injuring not only himself but his passenger, in a one-car crash that happened in April of 2020 on West River Road in Fayette. The 31-year-old was allegedly drunk and faces felony charges of vehicular assault, which could land him in jail for 15-years if found guilty.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy