The Brooklyn Nets are eighth in the Eastern Conference. But they still may have a chance at a magical run, thanks to the play-in tournament. The NBA regular season is coming to an end and lower-seeded teams are gearing up for the play-in tournament, with hopes of keeping their season alive. Teams who finish in the No. 1-6 spots will automatically be in the playoffs, but teams who finish in the No. 7-10 spots will have to compete for a chance to take the final two seeds in their conference.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO