Treat to Try: Strawberry Lemonade Cake from the Chocolate Cafe

When's the last time you ate molten chocolate cake? Or even more to the point, when's the last time you made molten chocolate cake at home? If the answer is anything other than "recently" and you have no particular aversion to chocolate, perhaps it's time to set the clock back to zero. It might be that you, for reasons of birth year or opportunity, have never experienced this once-haute '90s dessert and come to it unburdened by cultural baggage, as an empty vessel yet to be filled by its pleasures. Or, you may come laden with the sentiment at the core of Jon Favreau's 2014 film Chef, where "chocolate lava cake" is presented as the avatar of outdated ("irrelevant" in the words of the film's food critic, played by Oliver Platt, brother of real life New York Magazine's restaurant critic Adam Platt) white tablecloth cuisine. You may have encountered one too many middling renditions as molten chocolate cake remains ubiquitous at all manner of restaurants, grocery store freezers, and even Hershey's Kisses, and Ding Dongs — the "Big Mac of desserts" as author Mark Bittman called it in 2013. Whatever the reason, it's time for any barriers from its pleasures to melt away, and for you to make molten chocolate cake at home as soon as humanly possible.

