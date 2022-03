I'm going to shock you with two pieces of information in this story about one Rochester restaurant. First, the big dollar news. The Northwest Applebee's building has been purchased for $4.15 million. You read that right. $4.15 million (total market value for 2021-2022 = $1.34 million). I'm not saying it's not worth that, but doesn't that number surprise you a bit?

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO