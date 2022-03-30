ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar climbs to 5-month high as oil jumps

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since Nov. 10 at 1.2442 * Price of U.S. oil rises 3.4% * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve TORONTO, March 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly five months against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and investors assessed prospects of Russia reducing military operations in parts of Ukraine. The safe-haven U.S. dollar fell to its lowest in almost two weeks and the euro gained, with currency traders optimistic about peace talks in Ukraine, even amid warnings about the damage to Europe's economy. On Tuesday, Russia promised to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city, but the United States warned the threat was not over. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, jumped on supply tightness and the growing prospect of new Western sanctions against Russia. U.S. crude prices rose 3.4% to $107.76 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2445 to the greenback, or 80.39 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest since Nov. 10 at 1.2442. Contributing to recent support for the loonie, investors are betting the country's central bank will begin hiking its key interest rate in half-percentage-point increments, with the first of the rarely used upsized moves possibly coming as soon as next month. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries after data showed U.S. private employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in March. The 10-year rose 2.4 basis points to 2.506%, after touching on Tuesday its highest intraday level since October 2018 at 2.607%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

