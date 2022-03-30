ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Britain's Tesco hikes price it pays milk suppliers by a fifth

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JuEDS_0eu9qYPd00

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco will increase the price it pays for all its fresh milk by nearly 20% as suppliers battle unprecedented levels of on-farm inflation, it said on Wednesday.

The group, which has a 27.4% share of Britain’s grocery market, said the 520 British dairy farmers that make up Tesco’s Sustainable Dairy Group (TSDG) will see the retailer pay them 40.84 pence a litre in May versus 34.16 pence a litre currently.

The farmers will also see an interim price rise in April, Tesco said.

The rise reflects the soaring cost of feed, fuel and fertiliser that dairy farmers are having to endure.

Tesco declined to say what the implications would be for the price shoppers pay for milk.

CEO Ken Murphy said in January the grocer would do its “very best” to manage inflationary pressures.

Several of Tesco’s own brand milk lines, including four-pint variants, are covered by a scheme which matches the prices of German-owned discounter Aldi.

On Tuesday, market researcher Kantar said UK grocery price inflation hit 5.2% over the four weeks to March 20, the highest level since April 2012.

The Kantar data also showed Tesco continuing to outperform its big four rivals - Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Milk, eggs and coffee see big price hikes as UK inflation jumps higher

UK inflation rocketed higher again in February as Britons faced price hikes across everything from fuel and food to clothing and computer games.The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that inflation rose across 10 out of the 12 categories that feed into the index, with only communication and education not seeing increases.Food prices have picked up as the global supply chain disruption and inflation pressures have begun to feed down to the supermarket shelves, with prices rising on a range of staple goods.This is adding to already steep rises in petrol and energy prices, which have...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Murphy
Daily Mail

Cost of living CATASTROPHE: Britain faces double-digit inflation for first time in 40 YEARS with mortgages, fuel and food prices set to soar, as the Bank of England hikes interest rate to 0.75%

Britain is facing double-digit inflation for the first time in 40 years, with mortgages, fuel and food prices set to soar as the Bank of England warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will hammer the economy this year. The Bank of England raised interest rates again today amid fears the...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Blind father says he was left 'upset and humiliated' when Wagamamas and Sainsbury's staff asked him to leave with his guide dog because 'animals aren't allowed' while out shopping with his family

A man who is registered blind says he was asked to leave branches of Sainsbury's and Wagamama with his guide dog - because neither venue allow dogs on the premises. Scott Bailey, 33, from Crewe, was visiting London with his wife Amanda and daughters Grace, 15, and Darcey, nine, when he was approached in a Sainsbury's store and later in Wagamamas, both in Paddington, on Tuesday and asked to leave.
PETS
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says P&O Ferries DID break the law and warns the government WILL prosecute the firm - as boss apologies for sacking 800 staff but insists it was 'the only way to save the business'

Boris Johnson has claimed today that P&O Ferries did break British labour laws and warned the disgraced operator that it will be criminally prosecuted for dramatically sacking 800 workers without notice via a Zoom video call last week. The Prime Minister’s intervention comes after the millionaire boss of P&O Ferries...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesco#Dairy Farmers#Britain#Inflation#British#Sustainable Dairy Group#Tsdg#German#Aldi#Sainsbury#Asda#Morrisons
BBC

P&O Ferries: RMT union raised concerns over Irish Ferries last year

A transport union raised concerns over a low-cost labour model used by Irish Ferries last year, the BBC has learnt. The RMT union wrote to the government saying it "appears either unable or unwilling to act" on Irish Ferries' low-cost labour model. It's the same model P&O Ferries is now...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Incredible medieval Scottish castle on Airbnb is named ‘hottest property’ in the UK and Ireland in 'Oscars of independent accommodation'

A 16th-century Scottish castle has been named the 'hottest property' in the independent UK and Ireland accommodation sector. Kilmartin Castle, in Scotland's rural Argyll, was handed the accolade last night at a virtual ceremony for the 2022 Eviivo Awards, dubbed the 'Oscars of independent accommodation'. Each award winner was announced...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Statue of 18th Century merchant and slave trader Robert Milligan will go up in the Museum of London so it can be contextualised' after it was removed from Docklands during BLM protests

A statue of 18th Century merchant and slave trader Robert Milligan which was removed during Black Lives Matter protests is set to join the Museum of London Docklands collection. The controversial landmark was taken down from its plinth at West India Quay in the Docklands in June 2020 following a...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

UK transport chief vows to reverse illegal ferry firings

Britain’s transport secretary on Friday vowed to force a ferry operator to reverse the illegal firing of almost 800 workers, saying the company’s “brazen and breathtaking” decision to intentionally break the law wouldn’t be allowed to stand.Grant Shapps said he would introduce a package of legislation next week that would force companies like P&O Ferries to pay the U.K. minimum wage at sea, as well as on land. P&O fired 786 seafarers last week and replaced them with crews supplied by a third party in an effort to exploit legal loopholes and slash staff costs.The legislation “will both close...
LABOR ISSUES
Daily Mail

It's Lidl galore! Dozens of air fresheners and packets of nuts wash up on Dorset beaches after ship container destined for the German supermarket chain in Spain falls overboard - as litter pickers urge you to report any other unusual findings

Plastic items on their way to Spanish branches of Lidl have started washing up on the Dorset coast after last month's storms split a cargo ship's containers. Goods including Lidl-branded air fresheners and packets of crisps have been found by volunteer litter pickers at Kimmeridge, Weymouth, Portland, West Bay and Charmouth.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Number of patients with Covid in southern England highest for more than a year

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in two regions of England has climbed to the highest level for more than a year, in the latest evidence of a sharp resurgence in the virus.South-east England has now joined the South West in recording patient levels last seen in February 2021, surpassing the peaks reached in the previous surge of infections at the start of 2022.A total of 1,956 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in the South East on March 21, the highest since February 19 last year, according to new figures from NHS England.And in south-west England 1,365...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Britain's Sainsbury's faces shareholder vote on workers pay

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) shareholders are set to vote on a resolution at this year's annual meeting calling for Britain's second biggest supermarket group to commit to paying the so called real Living Wage to all its workers by July 2023. Responsible investment group ShareAction, which is...
BUSINESS
BBC

Non-Ukrainian refugees wrongly denied free Wales rail travel

Refugees from Sudan in Wales have been denied free rail travel after staff wrongly told them a new scheme was available only to those from Ukraine. Last week, the Welsh government said all refugees would qualify for free train travel in Wales for six months. But one Sudanese man said...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy