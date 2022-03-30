ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Athena Petra Tasiopoulos Inventively Manipulates Space in Encaustic Collages

By Pamela Polston
 6 hours ago
Sometimes an art show just doesn't grab you; one quick glance, and you walk on by. Other times, the work reaches out and gently but firmly pulls you in. Athena Petra Tasiopoulos' mixed-media collages are in the latter camp. Her exhibition "Inner Spaces," on view at Soapbox Arts in Burlington, is...

