Driver identified in deadly crash involving school bus

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday, Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree announced the arrests of several drug trafficking co-conspirators involved in the Tyrone Guy’s Drug Trafficking Organization. Tyrone “Pit Stick” Guy and several of his associates were targeted in this investigation. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man who died after being struck by a dump truck has been identified, according to Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason. Saturday, the Greenville County Coroner's Office was notified of a traffic incident involving an individual struck by a car at Lawton Road, Cason said.
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase that led to the confiscation of numerous firearms and narcotics in Rowan County, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction and Special Investigations Unit started investigating the whereabouts of Nathaniel Alexander Neri, 40. […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are searching for a man accused of strangling and kidnapping a woman. Deputies say Willie Lee Bethea, 41, strangled a female victim and then forcibly kidnapped her by confining the woman in her own vehicle before driving away. They said the victim was able to jump […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver of a dump truck was killed Saturday afternoon in Greenville County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Lawton Road in Greenville at approximately 3:26 p.m. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as being Daniel Darrel Howes, 54, of Greenville. According to […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– 19 suspected members of a drug trafficking organization are behind bars after a two-year undercover narcotics investigation. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspects allegedly involved in Tyrone Guy’s Drug Trafficking Organization. “We’re at not an end point but essentially we’re at a starting point where now we’re going to see […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police say officers rescued several children from a home Friday evening while serving a warrant. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said they were serving a warrant in an aggravated assault investigation. The raid happened in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street. A WSAV viewer provided multiple videos recorded on their […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After months on the run, a man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting. Darrell Anderson is charged with facilitation first-degree murder from an incident that happened in Whitehaven on August 13, 2021. Police said they were called out to a barbershop on Holmes and found a man lying in […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man found bound in his basement in Jackson, SC. Eldon W. Ledford was found deceased in the basement of his home in Jackson, South Carolina on November 14th, 2021. Upon officer’s arrival […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Virginia Beach man has been arrested for allegedly recording inappropriate video of a student on the Medical University of South Carolina campus. According to an incident report, an MUSC Public Safety officer responded to the Wellness Center on Courtenay Dr. around 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 25 in reference to reported voyeurism. […]
UPDATE: The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 40 year old Keene Glenn Burroughs. Burroughs was traveling south bound on the 4500 block Deans Bridge Road when he lost control of the vehicle, ran into the center median and overturned. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating a […]
An 11-year-old girl died after she tripped and fell under a school bus while running and trying to catch it, Colorado police said. The accident took place around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, the Parachute Police Department said in a news release. The girl was apparently chasing after the bus...
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly stabbing a man during a domestic-related incident in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to what they described as an “unknown situation” at a residence. Once there, the victim and a witness were outside and told […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County, S.C., deputy is off the job and facing criminal charges. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office tells us Justin Rutland resigned Monday. He started working for the department in 2012 and was assigned to the special operations division. We’ve reached out to authorities...
