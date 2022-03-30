ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Michael Roberts, 'Sympathizer'

By Annie Cutler
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 6 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

(Cold Cowboy Songs, digital, vinyl) Picture a quintessential Vermont home, maybe an old farmhouse in the mountains. The interior is quirky and cozy, adorned with homemade pottery, dried flowers and a woodstove. Furniture sourced from Front Porch Forum postings sits under exposed beams. The smell of bread baking comes from the...

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

Soundbites: Amos Lee Recalibrates; New Music From Narrow Shoulders and Big Homie Wes

I recently found a note I had written to an old friend. It was stuffed into the recesses of a coat pocket and forgotten for two years. As I stood in front of my washing machine, holding the laundered and fresh-smelling letter, I experienced something odd. I read the note twice and couldn't help but feel a sort of disconnect from my past self. I recalled writing the letter, but it read like a missive from a stranger.
BURLINGTON, VT
The Boot

Remembering Charley Pride and His Landmark 1969 Live Album

Charley Pride's In Person, the first major live album released by a Black country artist, is an unassuming landmark. With a runtime of just under 34 minutes, Pride’s album is shorter than many of the recordings that are cited as among the greatest of all time, including Johnny Cash’s At Folsom Prison and Buck Owens’ Carnegie Hall Concert. But despite its brevity, the album is an invigorating and essential piece of history, a portrait of a pioneering star on the precipice of unprecedented success.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Ethel Cain – “Gibson Girl”

Ethel Cain, the rock project of Hayden Anhedönia, has been gaining popularity over the last couple years, breaking through with 2021’s Inbred EP after being bolstered by some emo-rap cosigns in the form of Lil Aaron and Wicca Phase Springs Eternal. Her music pairs moody sacrilegious melancholy with her God-fearing Southern roots, and now she’s getting ready to release her debut full-length, Preacher’s Daughter, which will be out in May. Today, she’s sharing the album’s lead single, “Gibson Girl,” a heavy and morose soundscape featuring some muddy guitars and shadowy debauchery: “Baby, if it feels good/ Then it can’t be bad/ Where I can be immoral/ In a stranger’s lap.” Hear it below.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Entertainment
City
Guilford, VT
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 3.11.22

1970 - Deja Vu, the first album by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, (and the second by the trio configuration of Crosby, Stills, and Nash), was released. Déjà Vu worked as an album, a product of four potent musical talents who were all ascending to the top of their game. It took an estimated 800 hours of studio time to record. Most of the music, apart from the quartet's version of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock," was done as individual sessions by each of the members when they turned up (which was seldom together), contributing whatever was needed that could be agreed upon. The music ranged from late era Beatles, country rock, and blues. Déjà Vu a rich musical banquet for the most serious and personal listeners, while mass audiences reveled in the glorious harmonies and the thundering electric guitars. (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
MUSIC
Banana 101.5

Listen to Weezer’s New Song ‘A Little Bit of Love’

Weezer have released an uplifting new single called "A Little Bit of Love." Jangly ukulele and harmonica get the tune started before broader instrumentation kicks in, as frontman Rivers Cuomo sings:. "A little bit, a little bit of love / Goes a pretty long way / Take a look at...
MUSIC
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Oda Hubbard, 1925-2022

Oda Waller Hubbard, a longtime resident of Shelburne, Vt., died on Thursday, February 3, 2022. She was 96 years old and lived independently. Oda was born in Hilversum, Netherlands, on August 17, 1925, to Jacob Marinus Waller, a Dutch engineer, and Caroline Warner Schoverling of New Milford, Conn. Oda studied horticulture at the Tuinbouwschool Huis Te Lande institute and, following the Nazi occupation of Holland during World War II, immigrated with her parents and sister to the U.S. in 1946. She attended Harvard University Graduate School of Design, first in landscape design before transferring to architecture, where she was among the first female architecture students at Harvard. At Harvard, Oda met her husband, fellow architecture student Charles Joseph Hubbard. In 1956, the couple moved to Burlington, where Charlie established his architecture practice with Barr, Linde, Hubbard Architects. In 1961, the couple designed and built a home in Shelburne, where they raised their four children. Charlie died in 1989.
SHELBURNE, VT
GreenwichTime

Michael Bolton represents CT on NBC's 'American Song Contest'

New Haven native and singer-songwriter Michael Bolton sang on behalf of Connecticut on NBC's "American Song Contest" Monday. The show is a Eurovision-inspired competition series in which musicians represent all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington D.C., to compete for the best original song. Rapper Snoop Dogg and "The Voice" coach Kelly Clarkson host the show.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy#Mixed Emotions#Guitar Riff#Cold Cowboy Songs#Front Porch Forum
sevendaysvt

Soundbites: Mdou Moctar's Guitar Brilliance; Marco Benevento Returns

One of my least favorite questions is, "Is guitar music dead?" Whenever the topic rears its head, I have to force myself not to roll my eyes. Older metalheads who believe that only shredding counts as guitar music might bring it up, or Gen Z producers who think declaring guitar a spent force makes them edgy. The guitar is doing just fine because modern musicians are doing what they're supposed to with the instrument: evolving.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 23-29

Foul Contending Rebels Theatre presents its first production of a contemporary play: Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, a feminist retelling of the Orpheus myth that gives his lost love a voice of her own. Reuniting with her father in the underworld, Eurydice faces a seemingly impossible choice that dredges up questions about love, fate and grief.
PERFORMING ARTS
sevendaysvt

Bow Thayer, 'The Book of Moss'

Every Seven Days review of a Bow Thayer album has noted a particular quality: This is not an artist who stays on the trail. To walk with Thayer, even over the course of a single record, is to take a meandering path through an open meadow, dip down into craggy canyons and invent new landscapes. This is a man who, when constrained by the limitations of the guitar and the banjo, designed his own hybrid instrument, the Bojotar. A Vermonter for 25 years, he has clearly established his inventiveness and disregard for the conventions of genre.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
sevendaysvt

Vermonter Forges a Connection With Bhangra Dancer in the Yukon

Vermonters who follow the positivity teachings of Gurdeep Pandher, a Punjabi author and performer who lives in Canada’s Yukon territory, saw their worlds collide in February. That's when Pandher, who has 200,000 Twitter followers, posted a video featuring a quilt sent to him by a fan from the tiny Northeast Kingdom town of Wheelock.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Diane Haskins, 1944-2022

Diane R. Haskins, age 77, of Essex, Vt., passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2022. Diane was born in Rutland County, Vt., in 1944 to Dorothy (Sprague) and Frank E. Ross. She grew up on the family farm in Pawlet, Vt., and graduated from Granville (N.Y.) Central School in 1962. Diane earned her certificate of nursing in 1965 from Mary Hitchcock Hospital School of Nursing in Dartmouth, N.H.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Clean: 'Handling Criticism' (3/21/22)

My forehead burned with fiery tension as I stared at a luminous computer screen. I was three years sober, and I was in the midst of reading a short and harsh email containing feedback from a music review website. It had been two months since I had released my debut album, and profound feelings of artistic insecurity were beginning to consume me. In the advent of the album’s release, I had sent one of my music videos to more than a dozen online music journalism platforms. Although many had responded with positive enthusiasm, several others had greeted my creative offering with a mixture of indifference and skepticism.
MENTAL HEALTH
sevendaysvt

Athena Petra Tasiopoulos Inventively Manipulates Space in Encaustic Collages

Sometimes an art show just doesn't grab you; one quick glance, and you walk on by. Other times, the work reaches out and gently but firmly pulls you in. Athena Petra Tasiopoulos' mixed-media collages are in the latter camp. Her exhibition "Inner Spaces," on view at Soapbox Arts in Burlington, is filled with abstract compositions that enticed this viewer to stay and look for a good long while.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Video: Vermont Stage Presents 'The Thin Place'

Vermont Stage’s The Thin Place opens on March 23 and runs through April 10 at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington. Everyone who ever died is still here, just in a different part of here. Linda can communicate with them. And if you believe, she can make you hear them, too — in "the thin place," the fragile boundary between our world and the other one. With acuity and relentless curiosity, Lucas Hnath’s play transforms the theater into an intimate séance, crafting a haunting testament to the power of the mind.
BURLINGTON, VT
NME

Placebo “thought the band was over” after their previous tour

Placebo have opened up about how they “thought the band was over” after their previous “retrospective” tour. The band spoke to NME about how touring since their 2013 album release, ‘Loud Like Love’ left them creatively spent. The tours that followed the release of the album were slated to mark their 20th anniversary as a band and tour a second ‘best of’ collection.
ROCK MUSIC
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy