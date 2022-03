In a recent feature for TIME, 28-year-old Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin expressed his concerns about the cryptocurrency world he had a hand in creating. While cryptocurrency continues to soar in volume and in value, Buterin shares with TIME that he feels mixed emotions, experiencing both “pride and dread.” Buterin understands the consequences of Ethereum, which has made many unfathomably rich, while also pumping pollutants into the air. The digital currency has also aided and abated those who wanted to avoid tax, as well as became a vehicle for money laundering and scams.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO