From the Publisher: Sunset Boulevard

By Paula Routly
 6 hours ago
What do John Brumsted, Rita Markley and Jeanne Collins have in common — other than very long job titles at the University of Vermont Health Network, Committee on Temporary Shelter and Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, respectively?. The same thing that ties former Vermont medical examiner Steven Shapiro, Main...

Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired gives notice that, pursuant to 49 U.S.C. § 5311 Non-Urbanized Transportation Program, Preventive Maintenance Program, Rural Technical Assistance Program and Marketing; Vermont State Operating Assistance Program; 49 U.S.C. § 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program, the opportunity is offered for a public hearing on a proposed Public Transit Program in the state of Vermont. Projects are described as follows: volunteer driving, transit busses, vans and taxis at an estimated total cost of $90,000 to provide transportation services to blind and visually impaired persons. Persons desiring a hearing to be held should submit written requests to the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired and to the Vermont Agency of Transportation at the addresses below within 14 days of publication of this notice. Upon a receipt of a request, a date will be scheduled and a notice of hearing will be published. A copy of the proposal may be seen at the Project Manager's Office. Persons desiring to make written comments should forward same to the addresses below within 14 days of publication of this notice. Transit Provider: Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 60 Kimball Ave., South Burlington, VT 05403. State Agency: Vermont Agency of Transportation, Public Transit Section, Barre City Place, 219 North Main Street, Barre, VT. 05641.
VERMONT STATE
State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-01531

To the creditors of: BARBARA GLADE , late of Shelburne, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c1301-5 10 v.s.a. 6001 - 6111

On February 25, 2022, City of Burlington, 149 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401 and City of Burlington, Attn: Cynthia Wight, 645 Pine Street, Suite B, Burlington, VT 05401 filed application number 4C1301-5 for a project generally described as the restoration of the Red Stone Cottage and attached addition to include repairs and renovation plus creating an accessible entrance. The building currently serves as offices and maintenance home for the City's conservation program and will continue to serve that role after the renovation. The project is located in Kieslich Park at 311 North Avenue in Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1301-5.
Obituary: Oda Hubbard, 1925-2022

Oda Waller Hubbard, a longtime resident of Shelburne, Vt., died on Thursday, February 3, 2022. She was 96 years old and lived independently. Oda was born in Hilversum, Netherlands, on August 17, 1925, to Jacob Marinus Waller, a Dutch engineer, and Caroline Warner Schoverling of New Milford, Conn. Oda studied horticulture at the Tuinbouwschool Huis Te Lande institute and, following the Nazi occupation of Holland during World War II, immigrated with her parents and sister to the U.S. in 1946. She attended Harvard University Graduate School of Design, first in landscape design before transferring to architecture, where she was among the first female architecture students at Harvard. At Harvard, Oda met her husband, fellow architecture student Charles Joseph Hubbard. In 1956, the couple moved to Burlington, where Charlie established his architecture practice with Barr, Linde, Hubbard Architects. In 1961, the couple designed and built a home in Shelburne, where they raised their four children. Charlie died in 1989.
Obituary: Diane Haskins, 1944-2022

Diane R. Haskins, age 77, of Essex, Vt., passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2022. Diane was born in Rutland County, Vt., in 1944 to Dorothy (Sprague) and Frank E. Ross. She grew up on the family farm in Pawlet, Vt., and graduated from Granville (N.Y.) Central School in 1962. Diane earned her certificate of nursing in 1965 from Mary Hitchcock Hospital School of Nursing in Dartmouth, N.H.
Burlington Council Fails to Override Short-Term Rental Veto, Approves 'Shelter Pod' Plan

Burlington city councilors fell one vote short on Monday in their attempt to override a mayoral veto of new regulations for short-term rentals. It originally appeared that councilors had the needed two-thirds majority to defeat Mayor Miro Weinberger's veto, as eight of 12 councilors voted last month in favor of the regulations. But Councilor Karen Paul (D-Ward 6) flipped at Monday night's meeting, which stretched into early Tuesday, and cast the decisive vote to sustain the veto.
Russian Conductors Apply for Me2/Burlington Orchestra Job

When the Me2/Burlington orchestra posted a job opening online last week seeking a part-time conductor, executive director Caroline Whiddon got a surprise: Two of the first four applicants are from Russia. “I mean, literally, we're talking about conducting a small orchestra in little Burlington, Vermont, one night a week,” she...
Notice to Creditors: Estate of Helen Salvas

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-01105. To the creditors of: Helen Salvas, late of South Burlington, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 23-29

Foul Contending Rebels Theatre presents its first production of a contemporary play: Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, a feminist retelling of the Orpheus myth that gives his lost love a voice of her own. Reuniting with her father in the underworld, Eurydice faces a seemingly impossible choice that dredges up questions about love, fate and grief.
