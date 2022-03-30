ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

Elaine Greenfield, 'Ravel Compared'

By Amy Lilly
 6 hours ago
(Navona Records, CD, digital) South Burlington pianist Elaine Greenfield, a specialist in French composers of the late 19th to early 20th centuries, has a long-standing interest in period instruments. How else can you know how those composers intended their music to sound, if not by playing it on the very instruments...

