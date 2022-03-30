ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Theater Review: 'The Thin Place,' Vermont Stage

By Alex Brown
 6 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A spooky mist surrounds the stories in The Thin Place, an engrossing new play by Lucas Hnath that uses the supernatural as a setting. The Vermont Stage production proves theater's power to pull viewers to the edge of their seats. It's not so much a ghost story as an...

sevendaysvt
Free Lance-Star

Theater review: Get ready to roar with applause with 'The Lion King'

Out of all the Broadway shows I’ve seen over the years, I can honestly say that nothing beats Disney’s “The Lion King” in pure visual pageantry. From the moment Rafiki starts belting out the opening lines of “Circle of Life,” you know you are in for something special. That opening musical number alone was worth the ticket for theater-goers like me, who stared in awe as animals—ranging from zebras to antelopes—made their way down the aisles and across the main stage. Dazzled children sitting near me in the audience exclaimed to their parents, “Look at the elephant!” as the tall majestic beast made its way by our seats. The thunderous applause said it all.
BROADWAY, VA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Barebones Black Box Theater in Braddock returns to stage with 'Misery'

As area theaters go back to producing live stage shows, fans of tightly produced, intimate plays can celebrate the return of Barebones Black Box in Braddock. The brainchild of actor/director Patrick Jordan, barebones productions is bouncing back from a two-year hiatus in a big way with the opening of the stage adaptation of Stephen King’s “Misery.” The novel was adapted for the stage by William Goldman, who also wrote the screenplay for the 1990 film.
BRADDOCK, PA
Community Impact Houston

Black Cat Theater and Academy in Magnolia opens, offers stage education

Black Cat Theater and Academy opened this spring in Magnolia at 331 Corporate Woods Drive, Ste. A4, founder Stacy Jones said. Black Cat Theater and Academy provides theater education to students and offers the chance to audition to join the adult improv troupe. Jones said some classes are being offered this spring, but the business will be fully open this summer. Visitors can sign up online to attend an open house 1-4 p.m. April 24. 281-747-9100. www.blackcattheateracademy.com.
MAGNOLIA, TX
UPI News

Movie review: 'Cheaper by the Dozen' spreads too thin

LOS ANGELES, March 17 (UPI) -- The 2003 Cheaper by the Dozen is hardly Steve Martin's finest work. With relatively low expectations, the new Cheaper By the Dozen, premiering Friday on Disney+, still manages to underwhelm. Though based on the memoir by the Gilbreth siblings, Cheaper By the Dozen retains...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WCAX

Why a Vermont theater group is rebranding itself after 86 years

WESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s oldest professional theater is undergoing a name change. After 86 years, the Weston Playhouse Theater Company will now go by the Weston Theater Company. As the theater company has continued to grow over the years, they’re now changing their name to adapt with the...
WESTON, VT
WCAX

Women inventors take center stage at Vermont museum

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - March is Women’s History Month and a Vermont manufacturing museum is using the opportunity to pay tribute to female inventors. A new exhibit called “Picturing Women Inventors” is taking over the entrance to the American Precision Museum in Windsor. The poster exhibit is...
WINDSOR, VT
TheWrap

‘CODA’ Stage Musical in the Works From Deaf West Theater

The Best Picture-nominee “CODA” is going live and will be adapted as a stage musical as developed by Deaf West Theater. The producers behind “CODA” will work with Deaf West Theater artistic director DJ Kurs on turning Siân Heder’s award-winning film into a stage musical that’s made for the Deaf community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sevendaysvt

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 23-29

Foul Contending Rebels Theatre presents its first production of a contemporary play: Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, a feminist retelling of the Orpheus myth that gives his lost love a voice of her own. Reuniting with her father in the underworld, Eurydice faces a seemingly impossible choice that dredges up questions about love, fate and grief.
PERFORMING ARTS
sevendaysvt

Young Winooski Cooks Compete in Rescheduled Jr Iron Chef VT

On April 2, Kianalee Hill will finally get to pull out the knives and show her stuff as a member of the Winooski Middle School Jr Iron Chef VT team. Hill, a 13-year-old eighth grader, was in sixth grade when she signed up for the Vermont FEED (Food Education Every Day) culinary competition, in which middle and high school students work with coaches, often local chefs, to develop and perfect recipes. Teams come from all over Vermont to cook their dishes at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, where expert judges evaluate them.
WINOOSKI, VT
Cat Country 102.9

New Horror Film To Be Set in Old West Montana

This sounds like the new film will be quite a tense movie, and I can't wait to watch it. Deadline reports that a new horror film from Paramount Pictures titled Organ Trail has found its director, and the cast is finalized. The director Michael Patrick Jamm has only directed one featured film, Drop Dead Gorgeous but has also filmed episodes for several Netflix and Amazon shows.
MONTANA STATE
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Oda Hubbard, 1925-2022

Oda Waller Hubbard, a longtime resident of Shelburne, Vt., died on Thursday, February 3, 2022. She was 96 years old and lived independently. Oda was born in Hilversum, Netherlands, on August 17, 1925, to Jacob Marinus Waller, a Dutch engineer, and Caroline Warner Schoverling of New Milford, Conn. Oda studied horticulture at the Tuinbouwschool Huis Te Lande institute and, following the Nazi occupation of Holland during World War II, immigrated with her parents and sister to the U.S. in 1946. She attended Harvard University Graduate School of Design, first in landscape design before transferring to architecture, where she was among the first female architecture students at Harvard. At Harvard, Oda met her husband, fellow architecture student Charles Joseph Hubbard. In 1956, the couple moved to Burlington, where Charlie established his architecture practice with Barr, Linde, Hubbard Architects. In 1961, the couple designed and built a home in Shelburne, where they raised their four children. Charlie died in 1989.
SHELBURNE, VT
sevendaysvt

Now Playing in Theaters: March 30-April 5

CODA: A hearing Child of Deaf Adults (Emilia Jones) must decide whether to follow her passion or stay and help keep her family's business alive in this year's Academy Award winner for Best Picture. With Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur. Sian Heder directed. (111 min, PG-13. Roxy) DEAR MR. BRODY:...
MOVIES
sevendaysvt

Vermonter Forges a Connection With Bhangra Dancer in the Yukon

Vermonters who follow the positivity teachings of Gurdeep Pandher, a Punjabi author and performer who lives in Canada’s Yukon territory, saw their worlds collide in February. That's when Pandher, who has 200,000 Twitter followers, posted a video featuring a quilt sent to him by a fan from the tiny Northeast Kingdom town of Wheelock.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Back in Vermont, Pianist Claire Black Celebrates a Renowned Musical Couple in April Program

Claire Black, 36, has never owned a couch. Instead, two grand pianos fill the living room of her South Burlington apartment — a Kawai and a Steinway Model L. The room serves as Black's studio, where the pianist, who earned her undergraduate and master's degrees at the Cleveland Institute of Music, gives lessons to 29 young students. Currently, it's also her rehearsal room for her first solo concerts since 2015.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

From the Publisher: Losing Frankie

More than 23 million Americans adopted pets during the pandemic, seeking unconditional love, companionship and animal entertainment. My partner, Tim, and I already had all of that in our beloved cat, Frankie, a neutered male gray tiger. We happily let his rituals rule our lives, from 4 a.m. feedings to indoor mouse torture.
BURLINGTON, VT
