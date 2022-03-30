State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-01531

Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired gives notice that, pursuant to 49 U.S.C. § 5311 Non-Urbanized Transportation Program, Preventive Maintenance Program, Rural Technical Assistance Program and Marketing; Vermont State Operating Assistance Program; 49 U.S.C. § 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program, the opportunity is offered for a public hearing on a proposed Public Transit Program in the state of Vermont. Projects are described as follows: volunteer driving, transit busses, vans and taxis at an estimated total cost of $90,000 to provide transportation services to blind and visually impaired persons. Persons desiring a hearing to be held should submit written requests to the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired and to the Vermont Agency of Transportation at the addresses below within 14 days of publication of this notice. Upon a receipt of a request, a date will be scheduled and a notice of hearing will be published. A copy of the proposal may be seen at the Project Manager's Office. Persons desiring to make written comments should forward same to the addresses below within 14 days of publication of this notice. Transit Provider: Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 60 Kimball Ave., South Burlington, VT 05403. State Agency: Vermont Agency of Transportation, Public Transit Section, Barre City Place, 219 North Main Street, Barre, VT. 05641.

VERMONT STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO