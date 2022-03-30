ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 5:00 PM Public Hearing Notice

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82517274865?pwd=emdSdkJuVXBrQXVydHQzaWRmZUNRdz09 Passcode: 660341. Telephone: US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799. 1. ZP-22-109; 129 Spruce Street (RL, Ward 5S) Nate Yager & Sarah McLeod. Establish...

