In 2018, Michigan Senator Gary Peters passed legislation into law establishing the Great Lakes Coast Guard Center of Expertise, headquartered in Michigan. The center will study impacts of oil spills in freshwater environments and will be partnering with Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, which will be the location of the center and home to its supervisor, the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory in Ann Arbor.

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI ・ 15 DAYS AGO