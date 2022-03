Aries – When Mercury moves into Taurus on April 10, your thoughts will be clearer and more concise than usual. You’ll have a relatively easy time coming to decisions because your goals and intentions will be crystal clear. Then, when Taurus season starts on April 20, things are going to calm down and level out after all of the excitement of your birthday. Even though you crave adventure, you need to enjoy the time in between events. Remember, life isn’t always going to be exciting. You have to learn to enjoy the dull moments, too. After all, there is beauty in the expected.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO