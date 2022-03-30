ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Readers respond: A better use for timber suit money

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 hours ago
I read Rob Freres’ March 20 opinion piece about the $1 billion judgment the state owes 13 counties for harvest revenue due to the counties for lands they donated to the state 80 years ago (“State...

