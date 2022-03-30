ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BG man pleads guilty to assault

By Marie Thomas-Baird, Sentinel-Tribune Education Editor
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bowling Green man accused of harboring a man wanted by police and then beating him has taken a plea deal. Chad Hoover, 42, was transported from the jail March 22 to the courtroom of Wood County Court of Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. Hoover was indicted in January...

Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Judge delivers blow to undercover FBI agents in Whitmer kidnap case

To this day, the defendants in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer don't know who "Mark" and "Red" really are. The two undercover FBI agents infiltrated their group, pretending to be one of them, but their real names have been kept secret. Not for long. Over the objections...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Minn. Murder Suspect Allegedly Stabbed Ex-Girlfriend and Set Her on Fire at Work, Calling Her a 'Witch'

A Minnesota mother of three was stabbed and set on fire at her workplace — and police say that her ex-boyfriend is responsible for her death. Authorities tell the Twin Cities Pioneer Press that 44-year-old Kelli Ranning Goodermont was at her job as a receiving specialist at a warehouse on Tuesday when her ex-boyfriend, Patrick Morris Simmons, stabbed her multiple times and set her on fire.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSET

MS-13 gang members plead guilty to conspiracy to kill fellow inmate

(WSET) — On Monday, five MS-13 gang members pleaded guilty to conspiring to kill a fellow inmate. According to the Dept. Of Justice, the last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary – Lee pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the attempted murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
