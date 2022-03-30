ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 900 firefighters working to put out wildfires in Texas

By Will DuPree
 5 hours ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of firefighters are working to put out wildfires in different parts of Texas, as conditions once again make the risk high Wednesday for flames to quickly get out of control.

The Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS), the state’s lead firefighting agency, reported Tuesday that more than 900 local and state firefighters are currently mobilized. That includes 300 TAMFS firefighters as well as approximately 400 out-of-state firefighters. Crew members from 70 different local fire departments are working across the state through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System as well as 65 fire engines and 35 aviation assets.

Kari Hines, a firewise coordinator with TAMFS, said more than 30 states sent workers to help Texas with the ongoing wildfire responses. Some came from as far as Alaska to assist.

“It is not uncommon for wildland firefighters to travel the country and assist where needed,” Hines said. “Last year, we were able to do that ourselves since we didn’t have much of a fire season in Texas. We sent crews across the United States to help with the West Coast fire season. It is critical and very appreciated to have these crews that come in and assist us in our time of need.”

Despite storms moving through overnight in Central Texas, strong westerly winds behind Wednesday morning’s cold front mean another day of critical fire danger. KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team reported a red flag warning will remain in effect for most of the area from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hines explained why people should avoid certain outdoor activities because of this warning.

“Anything that causes heat or a spark is something that can start a wildfire, and on those extremely windy days, that means that they can move very quickly,” Hines said. “We’re talking even mowing your lawn and having it hit a rock; dragging chains; making sure your tires are properly inflated so that you don’t have a blowout. Maybe take a pause on doing any sort of outdoor construction that might use welding or grinding would be good activities to avoid.”

Most of the counties in the Austin area also have outdoor burn bans in effect, and county leaders are asking people to avoid any activities that could cause sparks to ignite flames. Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape signed an emergency order Tuesday afternoon prohibiting outdoor burning in unincorporated parts of the county, while Williamson County also has a burn ban in place.

Hines said TAMFS is currently assisting with 10 active wildfires burning in every part of the state, which she said is unusual.

“We are seeing fires in pretty much every single branch almost every single day for the last week or more,” she said. “We are on over 100 days of assisting our local departments in some shape or form with wildfires.”

She further explained what created such dangerous conditions for wildfires in Texas. She pointed out heavy rainfall last year led to much more plant growth, which is now drying out and creating fresh fuel to burn. She described it as “critical to extreme fuel dryness.”

“When you combine that fuel dryness and that long term drought conditions with extremely windy days, as we’ve been experiencing lately,” Hines said, “that can lead to wildland fires that are very difficult to control.”

Hines said TAMFS and local departments are well prepared to handle what’s expected to be an especially active response this week.

