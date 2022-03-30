ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Kurzel On The Difficult Questions ‘Nitram’ Asks & Finding Its Authenticity [Interview]

By Mitchell Beaupre
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom its genesis, “Nitram” was designed to be a difficult film to watch. Tackling the events leading up to the 1996 Port Arthur mass shooting that took place in Tasmania, director Justin Kurzel (“True History of the Kelly Gang”) and writer Shaun Grant were treading similar waters as they did in...

‘Nitram’ Exclusive Clip: Caleb Landry Jones Doesn’t Understand Why The World Hates Him

In 2021, Australia marked the 25th anniversary of the worst mass shooting in the country’s history. That shooting happened in April 1996 when a young gunman went on a shooting spree, killing 35 and injuring many others. This event is the inspiration of the critically acclaimed film “Nitram” by famed Australian director Justin Kurzel (“Macbeth,” “True History of the Kelly Gang”) and writer Shaun Grant.
