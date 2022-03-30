ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 cheapest places to fill your gas tank Wednesday

By Dara Bitler
 2 hours ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is holding steady at $3.99 on Wednesday morning, according to AAA .

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado was $2.90. Gas is up an average of 3 cents from last Wednesday.

The national average for a gallon of gas dropped a cent overnight to $4.23 per gallon.

3 women shot in Aurora in 24 hours

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com .

  1. Murphy Express – Thornton: $3.64
  2. Maverik – Thornton: $3.66
  3. Costco – Superior: $3.69
  4. Conoco – Thornton: $3.69
  5. Costco – Thornton: $3.69
  6. Costco – Arvada: $3.69
  7. Costco – Littleton: $3.69
  8. Costco – Westminster: $3.69
  9. Pump N Save – Littleton: $3.69
  10. Sam’s Club – Thornton: $3.69

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.64.

GATOR 99.5

Stimulus Checks to Help Pay for Gas? Lawmakers Are Considering It

There has been a little bit of good news on the rising cost of fuel front. AAA, the American Automobile Association's daily check of gas prices around the nation has shown that prices have been pretty steady or actually falling for the past few days. That doesn't mean they are still outrageous and that doesn't mean you and I couldn't and wouldn't appreciate a little help in paying those higher prices.
LOUISIANA STATE
CNET

Gas Thefts are Spiking, Here's How You Can Guard Your Fuel Tank

It's a tale as old as time. As gas prices rise, so does fuel theft. As of Monday, AAA says that the national average price for a gallon of gas is $4.32 -- up 26 cents week over week and a whopping $1.47 per gallon more than this time last year. That raises the potential profits for thieves, so it should come as no surprise that poachers across the US have been hard at work finding creative ways to liberate fossil fuels from vehicles and gas stations alike. During the last week alone, in Kansas City, thieves are reportedly drilling directly into gas tanks to bypass the anti-rollover valves that prevent siphoning on newer vehicles. In Houston, miscreants in a minivan with a special trap door reportedly stole around 1,000 gallons of diesel directly from the tanks at a gas station over several days.
GAS PRICE
