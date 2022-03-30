ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State of Vermont Superior Court Civil Division Addison Unit Docket # 151-7-19 Ancv

THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: Ken Danieli a/k/a Kenneth G. Danieli. 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. A copy of the Plaintiff's Complaint against you is on file and may be obtained at the office of the clerk of this court, Addison Unit, Civil...

ACT 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0550-9C 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111

On March 16, 2022, Cynosure, Inc., Attn: Frank Cioffi, P.O. Box 786, Burlington, VT 05402 and CeresMed, Attn: Steve Sprague, 115 Catamount Dr., Milton, VT 05468 filed application number 4C0550-9C for a project generally described as the installation of two temporary greenhouse structures, each measuring 30 feet wide by 96 feet long, on the south side of the existing building. The project is located on Lot #8 of Catamount Industrial Park at 115 Catamount Drive in Milton, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0550-9C).
MILTON, VT
Obituary: Oda Hubbard, 1925-2022

Oda Waller Hubbard, a longtime resident of Shelburne, Vt., died on Thursday, February 3, 2022. She was 96 years old and lived independently. Oda was born in Hilversum, Netherlands, on August 17, 1925, to Jacob Marinus Waller, a Dutch engineer, and Caroline Warner Schoverling of New Milford, Conn. Oda studied horticulture at the Tuinbouwschool Huis Te Lande institute and, following the Nazi occupation of Holland during World War II, immigrated with her parents and sister to the U.S. in 1946. She attended Harvard University Graduate School of Design, first in landscape design before transferring to architecture, where she was among the first female architecture students at Harvard. At Harvard, Oda met her husband, fellow architecture student Charles Joseph Hubbard. In 1956, the couple moved to Burlington, where Charlie established his architecture practice with Barr, Linde, Hubbard Architects. In 1961, the couple designed and built a home in Shelburne, where they raised their four children. Charlie died in 1989.
SHELBURNE, VT
