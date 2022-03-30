Deep Water

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week I chose between two forms of escapism. On TV, there was the Academy Awards ceremony with its usual wan witticisms and long-winded tributes to purported classics. Was it worth watching just for the possibility of a celebrity faux pas?. No, I decided, so I switched to Hulu...

