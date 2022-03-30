ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sam Curran sets sights on New Zealand Test series as he recovers from injury

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2RHX_0eu9nKyo00

Sam Curran has his sights set on a return to the England side for the Test series against New Zealand in June.

The 23-year-old has not played since October, with a back injury suffered during last year’s Indian Premier League ruling him out of the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

But the Surrey and England all-rounder believes the time away from the game has made him stronger as he targets a return to the national side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b763K_0eu9nKyo00
Sam Curran is eager to make his return (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Archive)

“Of course it’s (the back injury) a concern but I guess it’s been an opportunity for me to have time away from the game,” Curran said.

“I haven’t stopped for six years from school. I’ve really enjoyed just working on my technique – bowling technique and batting technique – which I haven’t done for a long time because it’s always been game, travel, game. It’s always been just constant matches.

“So I guess there’s always going to be nerves if it’s healed so that’s why I’m not rushing back, I’m just managing. But I’m back bowling now, I’m bowling in training.

“There’s a lot of cricket this summer so I’m almost timing it that I get a good summer, make it perfectly in time for the summer Test against New Zealand in June.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DjssB_0eu9nKyo00
England lost the Ashes 4-0 before suffering a series defeat in the West Indies this winter (Darren England via AAP) (PA Media)

In Curran’s absence, England’s Test side suffered a 4-0 Ashes hammering and a 1-0 series defeat to the West Indies.

Their next task is taking on Test world champions New Zealand in three matches in June and Curran is hoping to make an immediate impact.

“Having watched the winter it was hard to kind of put myself in their shoes and I wanted to be on the field helping them,” he said.

“It’s always the goal to contribute with bat and ball, I like to see myself as that impact player. When I’m batting, bat like a batsman, when I’m bowling, try and bowl like a first-class bowler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G59PF_0eu9nKyo00
The Surrey squad pose for a team photograph for the 2022 season (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

“My sights are always set on trying to get in that England side in the summer.

“I feel like I’ve done some really good work, made some good changes, but I don’t want to put pressure on myself because it’s not very helpful.

“Come next week it’s all about just hoping you’re fit, hoping you’re strong and let’s go.”

England’s struggles in Test cricket has turned the focus on the strength of the County Championship and whether it is preparing players properly for the international stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Msnjr_0eu9nKyo00
Alec Stewart has had his say on England’s Test selection (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

But ex-England international and Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart urged national selectors to be patient when giving youngsters a chance.

“County cricket will produce good players, we’ve got excellent coaches and then when they go up a level it is a massive jump, it is probably a massive jump from domestic cricket all around the world to international cricket,” Stewart said.

“I always believe that if you’ve been picked to be good enough for one game then you should be picked and be good enough for a number of games, because if you’re not, then it’s not the lad’s fault it’s the selector’s fault, it’s poor selection.

“If you pick someone for one or two games then discard them, it’s the player that gets left out and no one ever looks at the selector, and that’s wrong.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

126K+

Posts

15M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Stewart
Person
Sam Curran
BBC

Sophie Ecclestone: The making of England's world top-ranked bowler

ICC Women's World Cup semi-final: South Africa v England. Date: 31 March Time: 02:00 BST Venue: Christchurch. Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary with in-play clips (UK only) on the BBC Sport website.
SPORTS
SkySports

Vitality Netball Superleague: Lightning's unbeaten run ended by Thunder

Loughborough Lightning's unbeaten run came to a halt on Monday night after Manchester Thunder recorded a 66-61 victory at the Sir David Wallace Arena. As a result of their defeat, Lightning now sit second in the Vitality Netball Superleague table, six points behind Thunder. Last year's champions do have a game in hand though, after their first round match against Leeds Rhinos was postponed.
SPORTS
BBC

Healy clatters 91-ball century as Australia dominate West Indies

Aus 271-3 Good over from Ramharack to finish off her nine overs. Six runs from the over, four singles and two for Mooney as she whipped the ball over mid-wicket. The runs have not exactly dried up for Australia but the boundaries are proving harder to come by than they were.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#International Cricket#Cricket World Cup#Indian#Premier League
The Independent

Thousands to commemorate Warne, cricket's 'box office' star

Shane Warne mixed with Mick Jagger and Elton John, bowled to Ed Sheeran in the practice nets at the spiritual home of cricket, and for a while was engaged to be married to Liz Hurley.He had poker face for poker, a head for cricket and a knack for taking wickets and for making friends. In the wake of his death from a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 in Thailand on March 4, “larger than life” was a typical description of the Australian leg-spin bowler from his fellow cricket stars, actors, comedians, musicians, politicians, personalities and everyday...
SPORTS
BBC

England in West Indies: Joe Root, Ben Stokes & tourists' other players assessed after series defeat

After another series defeat in the West Indies, and a winless run that has extended to nine games, there are more questions around England. With their next Test not until 2 June, when they play New Zealand at Lord's, BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew and the Mirror's Dean Wilson assess which players are in credit, who has work to do and who has gone backwards during the tour as part of the BBC Test Match Special podcast.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Meg Lanning: Australia's captain desperate for World Cup success

ICC Women's World Cup semi-final: Australia v West Indies. Date: 29 March Time: 23:00 BST Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington. Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary with in-play clips (UK only) on the BBC Sport website.
SPORTS
newschain

Cox Plate hero State Of Rest set for big season closer to home

State Of Rest won twice at the highest level on foreign soil last year and Joseph O’Brien is confident he can fly the Group One flag for his team closer to home in 2022. The Starspangledbanner colt ran only three times last season – but made the most of his opportunities by winning the Saratoga Derby and the Cox Plate in Australia on his final two starts.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Michael Vaughan to return to BBC after being dropped by broadcaster in wake of racism scandal

Michael Vaughan is to return to the BBC’s cricket coverage on Monday night after being sat out in the wake of the sport’s racism scandal.The former England skipper was named in Yorkshire’s report into Azeem Rafiq’s claims of racism during his time at the club.The 47-year-old denied the allegation that he made a racist comment to a group of Asian players but was subsequently not involved in the BBC’s Ashes coverage in Australia, while also being removed from BT Sport’s coverage.Vaughan has been broadcasting on BT Sport during England’s latest disastrous series against the West Indies, with Joe Root’s side...
SOCIETY
BBC

Women's World Cup: Australia dismantle West Indies in semi-final

West Indies 148 (37 overs): Taylor 48, Jonassen 2-14 Australia waltzed into the final of the Women's World Cup with a 157-run dismantling of West Indies in Wellington. The tournament favourites made light of the green pitch and damp weather - morning rain reduced the game to 45 overs a side - to rack up 305-3.
WORLD
Reuters

Australia to say farewell to lovable rogue Warne

MELBOURNE, March 28 (Reuters) - More than three weeks after Shane Warne's death at a Thailand villa, his statue at the Melbourne Cricket Ground remains decorated with flowers, cigarettes and beer cans left by fans mourning the loss of one of cricket's most authentic characters. Australians will remember Warne at...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy