10 cheapest places to fill your gas tank Wednesday
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is holding steady at $3.99 on Wednesday morning, according to AAA .
A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado was $2.90. Gas is up an average of 3 cents from last Wednesday.
The national average for a gallon of gas dropped a cent overnight to $4.23 per gallon.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com .
- Murphy Express – Thornton: $3.64
- Maverik – Thornton: $3.66
- Costco – Superior: $3.69
- Conoco – Thornton: $3.69
- Costco – Thornton: $3.69
- Costco – Arvada: $3.69
- Costco – Littleton: $3.69
- Costco – Westminster: $3.69
- Pump N Save – Littleton: $3.69
- Sam’s Club – Thornton: $3.69
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.64.
