10 cheapest places to fill your gas tank Wednesday

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is holding steady at $3.99 on Wednesday morning, according to AAA .

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado was $2.90. Gas is up an average of 3 cents from last Wednesday.

The national average for a gallon of gas dropped a cent overnight to $4.23 per gallon.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com .

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.64.

