ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

FACTBOX-EU nations' measures in case Russian gas supply stops

By Nina Chestney
Reuters
Reuters
 5 hours ago

March 30 (Reuters) - Germany triggered an emergency plan to manage gas supplies on Wednesday that could see Europe’s largest economy ration power if a standoff over a Russian demand to pay for fuel with roubles disrupts or halts supplies.

Here are other countries’ plans and measures:

EUROPEAN UNION

The European Union has rules covering measures to prevent and respond to disruption to gas supplies.

The regulation identifies three levels of crisis: an early warning, an alert, and an emergency. EU countries are required to have plans in place for how they would mange the impact of a supply disruption at the three crisis levels.

In an emergency, governments can intervene only if market-based measures are insufficient to ensure supplies to households and to customers providing essential services.

Each country’s plan should define responsibilities for entities including industrial gas consumers at each crisis level, list actions to make gas available in an emergency, and a plan for how countries will cooperate.

The EU regulation requires member states to support another EU country their gas infrastructure connects to if that country requests assistance because it cannot supply enough gas to its households and essential social services.

The European Commission would coordinate action and share information between countries.

FRANCE

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Europe 1 radio on Wednesday that France was preparing itself for “all possible scenarios” regarding Russian gas supplies.

France should not encounter any energy supply issues and so there is no need for panic, the head of the country’s CRE regulatory body said, adding requests for citizens to be careful about consumption were quite normal.

France gets around 20% of its gas from Russia.

GREECE

Russian gas is delivered to Greece via a pipeline that bypasses Ukraine and covers about 40% of the country’s annual needs.

Greece will hold an emergency meeting of its energy regulator, gas transmission operator and its biggest gas and power suppliers on Wednesday, with the aim of assessing all available scenarios about Greece’s gas supply security in case Russia stops gas flows to the country.

THE NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands gets around 15%-20% of its gas from Russia.

The Dutch government said it will ask citizens and businesses to use less gas but is not yet activitating its gas crisis plan, after Germany declared an “early warning” of a possible supply emergency.

DENMARK

The Danish energy ministry said Denmark had the same emergency plan in place as Germany because it is an EU system but that every country makes an individual assessment. Denmark has not activated “the early warning phase”.

ITALY

Italy is one of Europe’s biggest users and importers of natural gas, importing 90% of its gas supply and 45% of that from Russia.

The government protocol envisages three steps. The first is pre-alarm or monitoring, which was triggered at the end of February. This can be quite common when there are cold winters.

The second step is a state of alarm and the third is a state of emergency, which would allow the use of strategic gas reserves, the imposition of interruptibility contracts for heavy industry, using coal, and energy rationing.

Italy will wait to see if Gazprom sends contract amendments to gas operators before it takes any decision on imposing a state of alert over gas supplies, an Italian government source said.

BULGARIA

Bulgaria meets over 90% of its gas needs with imports from Russia’s Gazprom. Its centrist government held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss what measures could be taken in the event of a halt in Russian supplies, a government spokesperson said.

POLAND

Poland gets around 50% of its annual gas demand from Russia.

Under the law on mandatory reserves, in the case of risk to supply security, Poland’s climate ministry submits a formal notion to the government to introduce limitations on gas use for consumers.

These would affect industry first and shield households. “There’s no necessity and no grounds to initiate this procedure at this point,” spokesman for the climate ministry Aleksander Brzoska said.

BRITAIN

Britain, which is no longer a member of the EU, gets around 3% of gas from Russia. A spokesperson for National Grid said: “Supply continues to be available from a diverse number of sources. The gas supply margin is expected to be sufficient in all of our supply and demand scenarios.”

National Grid has a range of tools available to manage any operational requirements, the spokesperson added.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

382K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Factbox#Russian#European Union#The European Union#The European Commission
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
Russia
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia's gas supply to Europe at risk as rouble deadline nears

FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia said it would work out practical arrangements by Thursday for foreign companies to pay for its gas in roubles, raising the probability of supply disruptions as Western nations have so far rejected Moscow's demand for a currency switch. President Vladimir Putin's order last week...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
Reuters

German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Russian Weekly Oil Exports Drop

Only a handful of nations, including the U.S. and the U.K., have imposed explicit bans on imports of Russian oil. — Russia’s oil exports shriveled by more than a quarter in the week March 17-23 compared with the prior week, according to industry data. The country’s average daily...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
morningbrew.com

Europe scrambles to shore up gas supplies as it tries to break energy ties with Russia

European countries have embarked on a frantic, Amazing Race-style expedition to find new energy sources and replace the Russian supplies they’ve sworn to ditch. Yesterday, they found a willing helper: The US announced it would work with international partners to boost shipments of liquefied natural gas to Europe this year, and provide increasing amounts going forward.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy