Public Safety

Soldier ‘pale and shocked’ after ‘accidental discharge’ of bullets

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Zs4b_0eu9mpnM00

A soldier who fired shots which led to the death of a man in Northern Ireland during the Troubles appeared pale and in shock in the aftermath, a court has been told.

David Jonathan Holden, 52, is on trial at Belfast Crown Court accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988.

He denies the offence.

Mr McAnespie, 23, was killed in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, moments after walking through a border security checkpoint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGfJW_0eu9mpnM00
Former Grenadier guardsman David Holden leaving Laganside Courts in Belfast on Monday (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

He was on his way to a local Gaelic Athletic Association club when he was shot in the back.

One of Holden’s commanding officers on the day described hearing the crack and then thump of the machine gun fire before running to the sangar and climbing to the first floor where the shots had been fired.

“I found Holden standing to the left of the gun … his back was to the wall and he was looking at me because he could hear me coming up the stairs. I said, ‘what’s happened?’, and he replied ‘I squeezed the trigger’,” he told the court.

“Looking around me I could see three empty cases on the floor … I then unloaded the gun by myself, and I could see he was in shock, and so I sent Holden back down where I could see he probably needed a cup of tea.

“He was of a pale pallor, expressionless, mouth open, you know, somebody who clearly was upset by what had happened.”

The witness said at that point, as far as he understood, there had been a “negligent discharge, nothing more”.

Mr Justice O’Hara queried had he not looked out to see if anyone had been hit by the bullets.

He replied: “No sir, it didn’t occur to me that he had been aiming at somebody”.

The judge continued: “whether he was aiming at somebody or not, that’s another matter, if a gun is negligently discharged and you believed that three bullets had been fired, do you not look out at see if someone has been hit?”

He responded: “It’s something I didn’t do sir”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8BlY_0eu9mpnM00
Undated handout file photo of Aidan McAnespie (File/PA) (PA Media)

The court heard the witness contacted the operations room to inform them of an accidental discharge.

Later reports from the public came in that someone had been shot, at which point he said he updated his report of the incident.

Holden is a former Grenadier guardsman from England, whose address on court documents is given as c/o Chancery House, Victoria Street, Belfast.

The case at Belfast Crown Court is proceeding amid the continuing controversy over Government plans to prohibit future Troubles-related prosecutions.

Despite announcing its intent last summer, the Government is yet to table draft legislation in Parliament that would ban future prosecutions of military veterans and ex-paramilitaries for Troubles incidents predating April 1998.

The Holden case is one of a series of high-profile prosecutions of veterans that have been pursued in Northern Ireland in recent years.

Public Safety
Public Safety
Country
Northern Ireland
The Independent

Family mourn ‘much-loved’ toddler Bella-Rae after fatal dog attack

The family of a “much-loved” 17-month-old girl who died when she was attacked by their dog have said they are trying to come to terms with the “tragic loss”.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens at 3.50pm on Monday, Merseyside Police said.Neighbours described trying to save the “beautiful” toddler after hearing her parents’ screams.In a statement, her family thanked the community for their support.They said: “We would ask that we are now allowed some space and time to try and come to terms with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man accused of killing cancer survivor wife after she filed for divorce over his affair while she did chemotherapy

An Indiana farmer has been charged with the murder of his wife who had just finished her chemotherapy after surviving breast cancer.Elizabeth ‘Nikki’ Wilhoite, 41, was hit with a “gallon-size cement flower pot” in her face allegedly by her husband Andrew Wilhoite, after she sought a divorce over his affair, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.“This lady just finished her last round of chemo today … very proud of you,” Mr Andrew, 39, said in a Facebook post sharing her smiling picture on 18 March.On 26 March, her body was found “partially submerged in approximately three feet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen attacked by gang after refusing fight

An 18-year-old man was killed by a gang who attacked him from behind after he refused to fight, a court has heard. Jack Woodley was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before a 15-year-old boy stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. A girl with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Lorry driver, 54, is jailed after posing as his dead neighbour for two years and stealing £60,000 of his savings by pretending to be pensioner when he phoned bank

A lorry driver has been jailed after posing as his dead neighbour for two years and stealing £60,000 of his savings by pretending to be the pensioner when he phoned the bank. The court was told when David Traylen, who Dean Thompson 'unofficially cared' for over two decades, died aged 78, it was believed he had no known beneficiaries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 7, dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jealous sister killed her mother and sibling and staged it to look like a murder-suicide

A Virginia woman has been convicted of killing her mother and sister then staging the crime scene so it would appear to be a murder-suicide. Fairfax County prosecutors said Megan Hargan, 39, attempted to hide her involvement in the 2017 double murder by making it appear as though her sister, Helen Hargan, 23, shot her mother Pamela Hargan, 63. Megan was ultimately convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm. Jurors recommended she serve two life sentences. Prosecutors believe the animosity between Megan and the rest of her family was born of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dog which attacked toddler was not a banned breed, police say

A dog which killed a 17-month-old girl in an attack was not a banned breed, police have said.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens, Merseyside, at 3.50pm on Monday.Merseyside Police said tests showed the dog, which the family had bought just a week earlier, was an American bully XL.LATEST | Tests have confirmed that the dog involved in the tragic death of 17-month-old Bella Rae-Birch in St Helens on Monday was an American Bully XL, a legal breed not subject to any prohibitions under...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Syrian refugee, 19, who killed veteran, 86, with one punch after the pensioner shouted racist insults at him for smoking cannabis is sentenced to four years in a young offenders' institution for manslaughter

A Syrian refugee who punched an 86-year-old veteran after being subjected to racist insults has been sentenced to four years in a young offenders' institution for manslaughter. Frank Fishwick died in hospital after being hit by Mohammed Al Araaj during a row with the teenager and his friends outside his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kidnapper whose girlfriend was left brain damaged has sentence increased

A kidnapper who bundled his girlfriend into a van before she was found seriously injured has had his sentence increased by Court of Appeal judges.Chay Bowskill, 20, of Syston, Leicestershire, picked up Angel Lynn and put her back into the van, being driven by his accomplice Rocco Sansome, after she had left it to get away from him in September 2020.The 19-year-old was later found lying seriously injured in the carriageway of the A6 near Loughborough and has been left with permanent brain damage which means she will need care for the rest of her life.Bowskill was locked up for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
