Letter: Why longtime residents support the Digital Gateway

Did you know that the Rhode Island Constitution does not guarantee a public education? Hopefully that is about to change. On March 15, the Rhode Island Senate voted unanimously in favor of S. 2095 and sent it to the House for consideration. S. 2095 which proposes a Constitutional amendment establishing the responsibility of Rhode Island’s government, including the assembly, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and other government agencies and officials charged with educational responsibilities to provide all Rhode Island residents with equal opportunities that are “adequate, equitable and meaningful” to permit them to achieve at high levels and to become lifelong learners, productive workers, and responsible citizens. The large majority of states in the U.S. have constitutions which contain such a right. It is time for Rhode Island to join them.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO