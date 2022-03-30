ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Letter: Why longtime residents support the Digital Gateway

 7 hours ago

I have lived in the Pageland Lane area of Prince William County for over 25 years. We moved here for the rural nature of the area: no traffic congestion, quiet country lanes and the occasional tractor going down the road. But then the development came. Thousands of homes in...

Inside Nova

Letter: Gateway plan includes huge infrastructure costs

I am very concerned with huge “hidden” infrastructure costs by approving the Comprehensive Plan amendment for the PW Digital Gateway. The amendment puts 92 data centers on 3½ square miles of rural agricultural land between Manassas National Battlefield Park and Conway-Robinson State Forest in Gainesville. The Dec....
GAINESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Letter: Residents need say in historic-preservation matters

Editor: Your March 24 article [“Delay May Give Preservation Advocates Time to Win Friends”] was excellent and accurate, except for a couple of points we would like to clarify. You wrote that, “Current law is somewhat nebulous, but appears to allow the localities themselves to decide who can...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Prince William County, VA
Catharpin, VA
The Post and Courier

Letter: Why destroy Newberry Street?

The new hotel concept appears to be attractive and a worthy homage to the old Hotel Aiken. It should be a positive addition to the downtown area. My preference would be for one less story but I do understand the economic considerations. What I don't fully understand are many of...
CHARLESTON, SC
Westerly Sun

Letter: Support R.I. nonprofits on 401 Gives Day

Friday, April 1, marks the third iteration of “401Gives,” a day-long celebration of Rhode Island’s nonprofit community. This mostly digital event, powered by United Way of Rhode Island, encourages Rhodies and neighbors to give back on this one day to the state’s nonprofits and support the causes that matter most to them.
WESTERLY, RI
Inside Nova

Fairfax government's cable channel adds drones to repertoire

Fairfax County Television Channel 16 will purchase a drone and camera to obtain aerial footage of county parks, buildings, facilities and historic landmarks, following unanimous approval March 22 by the Board of Supervisors. Supervisors on Feb. 18 authorized non-public-safety county agencies to operate Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) programs. The Communications...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Ask McEnearney: Is a 20% down payment really necessary?

Buyers often think they need to make a 20% down payment on their new home, but is it really necessary? Although there are significant advantages that kick in at the 20% threshold, a large down payment may not be necessary or appropriate for all buyers, depending on their circumstances. Here...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Prince William
Westerly Sun

Letter: Support bill that would guarantee public education

Did you know that the Rhode Island Constitution does not guarantee a public education? Hopefully that is about to change. On March 15, the Rhode Island Senate voted unanimously in favor of S. 2095 and sent it to the House for consideration. S. 2095 which proposes a Constitutional amendment establishing the responsibility of Rhode Island’s government, including the assembly, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and other government agencies and officials charged with educational responsibilities to provide all Rhode Island residents with equal opportunities that are “adequate, equitable and meaningful” to permit them to achieve at high levels and to become lifelong learners, productive workers, and responsible citizens. The large majority of states in the U.S. have constitutions which contain such a right. It is time for Rhode Island to join them.
EDUCATION
Inside Nova

Youngkin signs bill to let localities lower Virginia vehicle taxes

(The Center Square) – In response to skyrocketing inflation, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed legislation that will allow local governments to lower property taxes on vehicles. “With prices soaring on the necessities that families and individuals use every day, Virginians are in dire need of relief to their wallets,”...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

New Todos market caters to international clientele

Carlos Castro, owner of Todos Supermarket in Woodbridge, was all smiles as he opened his second store, a Todos Neighborhood Market, at U.S. 1 and River Ridge Boulevard last week. Castro had planned on retirement, but he told a crowd at the grand opening that his existing store was filling...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Expect traffic delays for Marine Corps 17.75K

The Marine Corps Marathon Organization reminds the public that the Marine Corps 17.75K will be running live and in-person today, Saturday, March 26 at Prince William Forest Park, causing some road closures and delays. Over 2,400 runners will begin running the 11.03 mile course at 7 a.m., with the last...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Benzinga

The Crisis In Housing, Part 2: The Multifamily Conundrum

Several recent data studies by leading housing market analytics firms are showing the state of U.S. rental housing as being in something of an existential crisis. Realtor.com, a division of News Corp’s NWSNWSA subsidiary Move Inc., reported the U.S. median rental price in February was $1,792, up 17.1% year-over-year and a new high. February also marked the seventh consecutive month when rents spiked by double-digit percentages.
HOUSE RENT
Inside Nova

Supply chain company to open Manassas center

Pennsylvania-based A. Duie Pyle, a provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, plans to establish three cross-dock service centers in Virginia, including one in Manassas, the governor’s office announced in a news release. The new Manassas facility at 10461 Colonel Court – which joins new operations in Richmond...
MANASSAS, VA

