After opening with losses in three of its first four games, the Vanguard softball team has gotten hot and ran its winning streak to four with an 8-0 victory against visiting North Marion on Tuesday night. Hannah Davis was brilliant in the circle, throwing a 4-hitter with six strikeouts and just one walk while also going 1-for-3 at the plate. ...

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 37 MINUTES AGO