Salineville, OH

POLICE LOG:

Review
 1 day ago

— Deputies and a trooper with the highway patrol checked on a Haessley Road, Hanover Township, man after he was reported to be having mental health issues at 8:26 p.m. Saturday. After speaking to them for a while, the man also made contact with family members to tell them he was...

